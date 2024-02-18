In United States politics, presidential elections take precautions before the eventual death or abandonment of the race by a candidate. Historically, incidents such as the 1872 death of Democratic presidential candidate Horace Greeley have generated uncertainty around this issue.

Although Greeley died after the election but before the Electoral College votes were cast, His situation raised the question of what to do with the votes obtained by a deceased candidate. At the time, most voters decided not to cast votes for Greeleydividing them among other candidates.

This situation, although it did not affect the final result of the elections, highlighted the complexity of dealing with unexpected events that impact a presidential candidate, according to cnn. Currently, The 2024 presidential elections in the United States are marked by the race between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trumpboth of advanced age.

This factor has raised concerns among voters, considering that Biden will turn 82 in November and Trump will be 78. Given this uncertainty, it is relevant to know What are the legal and political procedures in the event that one of the candidates dies? during the electoral contest.

What is the party process to replace a candidate in the United States?

The process for replacing a presidential candidate depends largely on the timing of the vacancy.. If the situation arises during the primary process and before the party convention, new candidates may emerge, although most states have already established deadlines for nominations, which would limit the available options.

In the event that the vacancy occurs after or during the convention, party delegates would likely decide who would be the candidate. through internal votes in the convention. This could generate political disputes and divisions within the parties, especially if the possibility of including candidates who did not participate in the primaries is considered.

There is a historical record of similar incidents influencing partisan decisions about the American electoral process. Photo: EFE and FULTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Besides, The Democratic and Republican parties have slightly different procedures for addressing this situation.. While the Democratic National Committee has the power to fill a vacancy on the national slate after the convention, the Republican National Committee can reconvene the convention or select a new candidate in the event of a vacancy.

Although it is unlikely that a candidate will drop out of the presidential race after the convention, as happened in the past with Senator Thomas Eagleton in 1972, it is important to consider the possible scenarios and the legal and political implications that could arise in the event of such an eventuality. unusual. Ultimately, the uncertainty about what happens if one of the candidates dies during the electoral race remains a relevant issue in the United States democratic process.