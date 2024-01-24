“When you win Iowa and you win New Hampshire, no one has ever lost, so we won't be first“. As Donald Trump he expressed his certainty that his new victory last night in the Granite State will propel him towards the nomination, even if the process of the primaries has just begun.

With a record turnout, the former president prevailed over Nikki Haley, the only opponent left in the field, with 54.4% against the 43.6% of the ambassador to the UN, according to results not yet definitive in the State where the Republican had the best chance of winning since even unregistered Republicans could participate in the primaries.

According to Trump, faced with “such poor” results, Haley should throw in the towel. Then the attack in which she called her “an impostor” and accused her of living “in a delirious state” via social media.

Haley doesn't give up

“New Hampshire is the first state in the nation, not the last to vote,” said Haley, in the speech in which she acknowledged her new defeat, ruling out the possibility of withdrawing from the race for the White House and recalling that the victory of Donald Trump plays into the hands of the Democrats. “The secret known to everyone in politics is that the Democrats want to have Trump as an opponent at all costs,” added the 52-year-old former UN ambassador, while her supporters shouted “Trump is a loser”.

Haley thus confirmed that she will now move to South Carolina, the state where she was governor, and where the next round of primaries will take place on February 24th.