Former US president: “America will have to choose between success and failure, security or anarchy, prosperity or disaster

“We will crush Joe Biden” and “we will win back the White House”: in front of his voters in New Hampshire, Donald Trump used strong tones to launch his challenge to the president, who on April 25 formalized his candidacy for the 2024 vote.

“Joe Biden officially declared on Tuesday that he wants another four disastrous years” in power, said the former Republican president, according to whom the United States, under the mandate of the Democrat, has become a country where violence and crime are rampant, crushed by the inflation and where banks “collapse”.

In 2024, America will have to choose between “success and failure”, “security or anarchy”, “prosperity or disaster”, added the former White House tenant in what was his first electoral event after the historic indictment by a New York court.