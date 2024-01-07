Donald Trump has not signed the pledge not to overthrow the government that the state of Illinois requires of all candidates in the March 19 primaries. This is what emerges from the documents filed by the former American president, the day after the third anniversary of the insurrection of January 6, 2021, when his supporters attacked Capitol Hill to prevent the certification of President Joe Biden's victory.

The traditional oath of loyalty

The pledge is contained in a loyalty oath traditionally required of all candidates in Illinois, but not strictly mandatory. Trump signed it in his 2016 and 2020 campaigns. In the oath, candidates affirm that they do not belong to any communist organization or “foreign political agency, party, organization, or government that advocates the overthrow of the government by force.” constitutional”.

“Throughout the history of our nation – commented the Biden election campaign – presidents have placed their hand on the Bible and sworn to protect and respect the Constitution of the United States. And Donald Trump is unable to sign a paper to say that he will not attempt a coup to overthrow our government.”

The tycoon in Iowa: “Capitol Hill attackers in prison? Hostages”

Widely ahead in the polls for the Republican primaries, Trump declared last night at a rally in Iowa that the January 6 rioters now in prison are “hostages” and should be freed immediately. “The hostages of January 6 must be released. They have suffered. Some call them prisoners. I call them hostages. Release the hostages of January 6, Joe. You can do it easily,” Trump said, addressing President Joe Biden.

Trump, who Biden calls “a danger to democracy,” has been indicted in four trials involving his business activities and his role in the January 6 attack. Furthermore, on February 8 the Supreme Court will have to rule on Colorado's decision not to admit Trump to the primaries because he was involved in an insurrection.