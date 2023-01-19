Donald Trump announces for the next few hours “a major political speech at Trump Doral in Miami” in view of the 2024 US presidential elections. Thus the former president, in a post published today on his social network Truth, appears active and combative, accusing the media of peddling false reports that he “wouldn’t be campaigning” for his new candidacy for the White House.

“The elections are still far away – writes Trump – but do not be afraid, many gigantic rallies and other events will come soon. Everything will be wild and exciting”. Today’s speech had already been announced today by the conservative group, Judicial Watch, explaining that the former president would be speaking at a round table, reported as a private event.

In fact, criticism of her campaign is coming from some GOP strategists who have called her anemic, with practically non-existent activity after Trump wanted at all costs to announce the new race for the White House immediately after the midterm elections , despite the less than exciting results reported by the candidates he supported.