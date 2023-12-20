USA 2024, the Colorado Supreme Court excludes Trump from the primaries

The Colorado Supreme Court has excluded Donald Trump from the Republican primaries to be held in the state ahead of the 2024 US presidential elections, declaring him ineligible for the White House due to his involvement in an insurrection against the Constitution when hundreds of his supporters they attacked the American Congress.

“It's a sad day for America” wrote the former US president on the Truth social network announcing the appeal. In the post, Trump called prosecutor Jake Smith “deranged” and President Joe Biden “corrupt.”

“We will fight for America. It is our final battle, with you by my side. We will drive out the communist Marxists and fascists and evict Joe Biden from the White House. We will finish the job once and for all,” Trump added.

It is the first time in U.S. history that a candidate has been disqualified under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which prohibits anyone who has participated in an insurrection against the Constitution, after having sworn to it, from standing for election.

Made up of a majority of conservative judges, six out of nine total, including three appointed by Trump, the Supreme Court issued the ruling with a vote of 4 to 3.

“We are aware of the weight of the issues we face. We are, however, aware of our solemn duty to apply the law, without fear or favor, and without being influenced by public reaction to the decision we have reached,” the judges wrote.

Colorado's decision, which could soon be followed by other states, will involve the intervention of the federal Supreme Court which will have to decide whether Donald Trump will be able to run in the US presidential elections to be held in 2024.

In the event that the federal Supreme Court decides to validate the Colorado ruling, the verdict would be extended to all other states.