“Last week, my mother, a first-generation immigrant, was able to vote for her daughter in the White House, only in America.” At the opening of the speech with which she announced her withdrawal from the presidential race, Nikki Haley wanted to refer to the American dream she cherished for a year, that of becoming, the daughter of Indian immigrants, the first female president of the United States. A dream that was shattered in the face of what appeared from the first moments as the inevitability of Donald Trump's new candidacy for the White House.

The challenge to the 'old people'

The former governor of South Carolina, and former ambassador appointed by Trump to the UN, ran for the White House in February 2023, after previously saying she would never take the field against her former boss. The 52-year-old Republican – daughter of a university professor who immigrated from India together with his wife, a law graduate, first in Canada and then in South Carolina where Nimrata Nikki Randhawa was born – has instead made the need for a new, younger leadership, the centerpiece of his campaign, also proposing cognitive tests for politicians who are over 75 years old.

Just like the 77-year-old Trump and the 81-year-old Joe Biden, now destined for a new duel for the White House. Having started quietly, last autumn Haley's campaign began to catalyze greater interest and enthusiasm, even from important financiers of the Republican Party such as the billionaire Charles Koch, who for years, together with his brother David now deceased, has influenced with his founded the conservative movement, in the hope that the moderate Haley could attract support from independents, minorities and women and constitute an alternative to Trump.

A bet that initially seems to yield some results, since practically immediately after the start of the primaries all the other candidates withdraw, including the governor of Florida Ron DeSantis, described throughout the summer as Trump's most fearsome opponent , which fails to catalyze consensus by presenting itself solely as a 2.0 version of the tycoon.

Haley remains the only opponent on the field, causing a lot of interest, and hopes, in the media and in the now minority sectors of the Republican Party which is not resigned to being completely Trumpian. But at the moment of the vote, the results do not arrive: Haley loses in New Hampshire, where she had the greatest hopes given the moderate and independent orientation of her electorate, she loses all the other rounds, she loses in her South Carolina .

The bankruptcy announced by the withdrawal of the financiers

And soon after comes the signal of the beginning of the end: American for Prosperity, the political organization of Koch Petroleum Group, announces that it will no longer finance his campaign. Ten days later, yesterday, it was overwhelmed on Super Tuesday, defeated in 14 of the 15 states where the Republicans voted. The only two victories, small Vermont and a few days before Washington DC, the capital district, a victory that gives Trump and his followers the opportunity to attack it as “the queen of the swamp”, understood as the center of power and of hated deep state, which opposes the Maga populist revolution.

So we come to the short speech with which today Haley threw in the towel, she wished Trump well but did not give him the endorsement, limiting herself to expressing the hope that “he will be able to win over those in the party and beyond who have not supported him Thus ends Haley's attempt to become the first female Republican candidate for president – but she was the first to win a primary round – and the first woman, and first Asian, in the White House.

Already in 2010 she had broken a small glass ceiling, becoming the first woman elected governor of South Carolina: in 2017 she resigned halfway through her second term to become Trump's UN ambassador, a position she left surprisingly in 2018. Republican attended Clemson University, where she met her husband, Michael Haley, who was sent to Afghanistan with the South Carolina National Guard in 2013 while his wife was governor. The couple has two children.