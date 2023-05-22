South Carolina Republican Senator Tim Scott announced his candidacy for the White House under the banner of ‘Faith in America’. Scott, the only African-American Republican senator, considered one of the rising figures of his party, already presented the necessary documentation for his candidacy to the Federal Election Commission on Friday.

In his first speech at Charleston Southern University, Scott recalled his humble origins, stressing that the United States is the country where “a child raised in poverty by a single mother” can get to the White House.

Although former President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis are ahead of him in the polls, Scott – on conservative, anti-abortion and pro-gun positions – can count on decent campaign funds and the support of important Republican exponents, such as Senator John Thune. He is estimated to have raised $22 million. Re-elected to the Senate in 2022, he has already purchased space for his campaign spots in Iowa and New Hampshire, spending over $5 million.