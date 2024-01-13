There Oregon Supreme Court has ruled that Donald Trump is eligiblenot accepting the appeal of groups calling for the former president to be removed from the ballot for his role in the assault on Congress that would violate Section 3 of the 14th Amendment of the Constitution, which prohibits those who participated in an insurrection from apply.

Presented in several states, the appeal against Trump's eligibility was rejected in the majority of cases, but was instead accepted by the Colorado Supreme Court which ordered the former president to be eliminated from the ballot in the Republican primaries that will take place in the state on March 5.

However, the decision is now suspended pending the ruling of the Supreme Court of the United States, which has accepted to evaluate the appeal against the decision of the supreme justices of Colorado. Maine election authorities also accepted the arguments of the liberal group Free Speech for the People and eliminated Trump from the primaries.

56% Americans would like Trump disqualified in all or some states

There majority of Americans, 56%, would like the US Supreme Court to disqualify Donald Trump from the elections or left each individual state the freedom to do so. This is what emerges from a new Abcnews/Ipsos poll, according to which 30% of those interviewed believe that the chief justices should decide that the former president is ineligible on the basis of section 3 of the 14th amendment of the Constitution.

While 26% think that the Court should instead establish that each individual state should have the freedom to decide to annul Trump's candidacy, as Colorado and Maine have done so far. 39% instead think that the Supreme Court should order that Trump's name remain on the ballots of all states. Finally, the majority of those interviewed, 53%, believe that the Court will decide the question of eligibility on the basis of law, while 43% are convinced that the political orientation of the judges will prevail.

On the Supreme Court there is now a clear majority of conservative judges, 6 to 3, and three of them were appointed by Trump. The Supreme Court agreed to hear an appeal of the Colorado Supreme Court's decision that declared Trump ineligible, and his decision is expected shortly, after the discussion of the topics scheduled for February 8th. Trump also appealed the decision of the Maine Secretary of State, and now the ruling of the Kennebec County Superior Court is awaited, and this case too could eventually reach the US Supreme Court.