Rapper Kanye West is running for the 2024 US presidential election

Joe Biden and Donald Trump will not be alone. Suddenly, on a Friday morning at the end of November, another candidacy for the 2024 presidential election arrived. This is Kanye West, a rapper who dreams of the White House. But be careful to think that his model could be Barack Obama only because this was the first non-white president of the United States of America. Indeed, quite the opposite.

Kanye West has repeatedly made it known that he admires Donald Trump. And indeed, his latest statements came after that West was spotted at Trump’s Mar-A-Lago golf club earlier in the week, accompanied by Nick Fuentes, an influential white supremacist. He even claimed that he had asked Trump to be his running mate towards the polls. Receiving a (predictable) rejection.

The hip hop music star, who legally changed his name to Yehas even already posted on social media a video of his campaign logo, accompanied by the caption Ye 24. Already in 2020 he was a candidate, however receiving only 70,000 preferences. As many as the stadiums he fills with his concerts. When West ran for president in 2020, announced his campaign too late to appear on the ballot in at least six states. He has only given one rally, in which he burst into tears while speaking about abortion, and has funded two TV commercials. In the end, he was listed as a candidate in only 12 states.

What does Kanye West’s candidacy mean

For his 2024 candidacy, the rapper explained that he enlisted commentator Milo Yiannopoulos as his campaign manager. A former editor of right-wing Breitbart, Yiannopoulos was largely shunned by mainstream conservatives after his 2017 a video surfaced in which he appeared to justify pedophilia.

The launch of West’s campaign comes as the rapper deals with a series of damaging controversies. He caused a firestorm of criticism after attending Paris Fashion Week in a T-shirt bearing the slogan “White Lives Matter,” a phrase adopted by white supremacists, who started using it in 2015 as a response to the Black Lives Matter movement. West then claimed that his critics were paid by a secret cabal of Jews, a common view of anti-Semitism.

As he continued to make anti-Semitic comments online and in television interviews, the 45-year-old was dropped by his talent agency, while fashion companies such as Gap, Adidas and Balenciaga said they would no longer work with him. The musician later commented that he lost “$2 billion in one day”. At the beginning of the weekRolling Stone magazine reported claims that West used “bullying and mind games” to create a “toxic environment” among Adidas employees working on his Yeezy shoes.

Meanwhile, one wonders about his candidacy, which this time arrived well in advance. Just a joke or something more?

