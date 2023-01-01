US President Joe Biden has not yet decided whether or not to run again for the White House in view of the 2024 elections. In his circle there are those who think that “there is a strong and growing probability that he can run again” and that even an announcement “could potentially arrive earlier than expected, perhaps as early as mid-February”. This is supported by ‘Politico’.

Biden started 2023 politically stronger than 12 months ago, supported by his party’s surprising success in the midterm elections, a solid series of legislative results and the resilience of the alliance to support Ukraine after the invasion of Russia. In fact, while on vacation on St. Croix, the most important decision he faces is whether to seek re-election” or not. Biden, notes ‘Politico’, “has not yet fully committed to another mandate, according to three people familiar with but not authorized to speak publicly about private conversations. During his vacation on the island, Biden continued his reflection on a his possible re-nomination with family and selected friends and allies.”

However, Politico observes, “there are still challenges on the horizon, from an economy that threatens to slow down, to war in Europe, to a Republican majority in the House that threatens stalemate. But there are those in the president’s circle believes there is a strong and growing likelihood that he will run again and that an announcement could potentially come sooner than expected, perhaps as early as mid-February, around the time he is due to deliver his State of the Union address.” Although some Democrats, notes ‘Politico’, “still express concern about the age of Biden”, who is 80, “their doubts were largely silenced by the party’s result in November”. “There are still concerns, chief among them, according to the White House entourage, is the economy.”