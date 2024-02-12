Former President Donald Trump once again created controversy with his strong promises and anti-immigrant rhetoricin the midst of the political landscape leading up to the United States presidential elections in 2024. At a campaign rally in South Carolina, Trump made a forceful statement that captured the attention of many: “On day one, I will end all borders of the Biden Administration, and we will begin the largest domestic deportation operation in the history of the United States.

In addition to promising strong action against immigration, Trump also boasted about the recent failure of a border bill in Congress, which he had exerted pressure to not be approved by the Senate. “We have crushed corrupt Joe Biden's disastrous open borders bill,” Trump declared at the same rally.

This bill, which had been presented as a bipartisan attempt to address the situation at the border, included policies that aligned with border restrictions pushed by conservatives. However, Trump found it unacceptable and used his influence to block it, urging Republican lawmakers to oppose it.

Trump's firmness in his anti-immigration stance has been a central feature of his political platform since his early days on the national political stage. His anti-immigrant rhetoric, which has been criticized by many as divisive and harmful, remains a fundamental part of his political message.

Trump influences Republican lawmakers

Trump argued that the bill would have allowed “millions and millions” of people to cross into the United States illegally., a claim that some immigration policy experts have questioned. In accordance with Telemundo, andIn reality, the bill would have made it more difficult for people to seek asylum at the border, which could have ultimately reduced the number of migrants entering the country.

The separation of the foreign aid package from the immigration issue shows the complexity of US policy.

The failure of the bipartisan bill in the US Senate reveals the influence Trump continues to wield over the Republican Party. Many Republican lawmakers seemed to decide they preferred halting any border reform until after the November elections, rather than giving President Biden a political victory on this issue.

Meanwhile, the foreign aid package being considered in the Senate, which includes funding for Israel, Taiwan and Ukraine, is now separate from the immigration issue. This package, valued at US$95,000,000,000, aims to provide support to key countries amid ongoing geopolitical tensions and conflicts.