“Kamala-fying the convention”. Politico uses a neologism, a sort of ‘kamalizing the convention’, to explain how in these four weeks hundreds of Democrats have worked tirelessly to transform the convention that opens tomorrow in Chicago with the confirmation of Joe Biden for re-election, into the convention that will instead have to unite the party around Kamala Harris, who after Biden’s step back on July 21st has become the new candidate for the White House, reopening a game that many thought was over in favor of Donald Trump.

The most difficult task for the convention organizers was to reorganize the program with the 59-year-old vice president at the center, without disrespecting the 81-year-old incumbent president and his four-year presidency. Also because, Politico revealed, citing friends and close advisors of the president, in recent days, Biden is still angry with Barack Obama, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer for the way they pushed him to give up.

In particular, the sources explained, Biden is accepting the fact that he has given up, after months of resistance, on re-election, but he is resentful with Obama who did not have the courage to tell him to his face that he had to leave the race, annoyed by the role that the leader of the Senate played, but above all he is angry with Pelosi, judging the way in which the former Speaker effectively kicked him out as “ruthless”.

Biden to open convention

In short, the risk is that the tensions, and the aftermath of weeks unprecedented in modern American electoral history, could be felt in the convention that opens next Monday. According to the program, in fact, the Democratic convention will be opened by Biden, whose speech is scheduled for Monday, together with that of Hillary Clinton.

According to what has emerged, however, Biden’s resentment won’t be directed at his vice president and possible successor, with the outgoing president who will warmly support Harris’s run, praising the results achieved in her four years as vice president, which in truth have not been rosy. But in the speech, Biden’s entourage assured Nbcnews, the president will reiterate that he believes Trump is a danger to American democracy, a topic that was central to his electoral campaign and from which Harris’s has distanced itself a bit, preferring instead to focus on issues, such as the economy.

The first day of the convention will therefore be full of tributes to Biden who is preparing to complete a half-century political career and therefore, having abandoned the hope of prolonging it, is now looking to his ‘legacy’. It will therefore be an important speech that Biden will give on Monday, a sort of ideal continuation of the one he gave from the Oval Office to explain the reasons for his step back, and for this reason the president is spending the weekend at Camp David with his main advisers to fine-tune it.

The Harris Novelty

Returning to Harris, her staff’s goal is to present the candidate as a wave of renewal, generational and otherwise, in the party, with the energy and momentum that in recent weeks have allowed the Dems to completely erase the advantage that Trump had acquired over the weak Biden. So the challenge, concludes one of the convention organizers, is to reach “a delicate balance between the presentation of the world, beliefs, ideas and future that Kamala believes in, without neglecting the results obtained in these three and a half years” of Biden’s presidency.

Obama’s Day

As for the program, on Tuesday it will be Barack Obama’s turn, while the third Democratic president, Bill Clinton, will take the stage on Wednesday, which will also be the day of the speech of the candidate for the vice presidency, Tim Walz. The conclusion of the convention, on Thursday, will be of the vice president, and now candidate for the White House, Harris.