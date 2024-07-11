Joe Biden and Donald Trump are tied despite the Democrat’s disastrous debate, but 67% want the president to withdraw from the race for the White House. This is indicated by an ABC News/Washington Post/Ipsos poll on the 2024 US elections conducted online between July 5 and 9 on a sample of 2,431 respondents and with a margin of error of 2%.

What emerges from the survey

According to the survey, two-thirds of Americans — including a majority of Joe Biden supporters — say the president should step aside after his debate performance two weeks ago. That’s despite Biden still being roughly tied with Trump, a sign that there hasn’t been any apparent significant shift in post-debate voting intentions.

If the election were held today, Americans would be split 46%-47% between Biden and Trump, nearly identical to the 44%-46% result in the ABC/Ipsos poll in April. Among registered voters, there is an overall tie, 46%-46%, while if Vice President Kamala Harris were to replace Biden as the Democratic nominee, she would lead Trump by three percentage points, 49%-46%.

That doesn’t mean Biden hasn’t been hurt by the debate. A total of 67% say he should drop out of the race. Additionally, 85% believe he’s too old for a second term, a new high, up from 81% in April and 68% just over a year ago.

The poll also shows Trump ahead of Biden by 30 percentage points, 44%-14%, because he is considered to have the mental ability needed to serve effectively as president. Trump’s advantage is just as large when it comes to physical health.

Biden’s job approval rating is steady, albeit at a weak 36%. While neither is popular, Biden continues to have a better personal favorability rating than Trump. And he leads the tycoon by 17 points, 39%-22%, in being considered more honest and trustworthy.