Joe Biden has told Barack Obama that he intends to run for a second term in the White House. This is what The Hill reports today, reporting news provided by two informed sources on the conversation between the president and the former president, which confirms what Biden, 80 years old in November, has already hinted several times. The last chance, the press conference during his mission to Brussels at the end of March, when he told reporters that he would be “very lucky” to have in 2024 the same opponent of 2020, that is Donald Trump who continues to air his new one. candidacy.

“Biden wants to run and is clearly telling everyone“said one of the sources cited by The Hill, which points out that despite the popularity rate at an all-time low, the current president believes he is the Democrat with the best chance of beating the former Republican president again. “I think he is convinced that only he can beat Trump – the sources explain – I do not think that there is anyone in the Democratic Party capable of doing it, and this is the main factor”.

Biden and Obama had lunch together over the past few weeks when the former president went to the White House for an event on Obamacare. In addition to the steadily plunging polls, another factor that could cast doubts on Biden’s new candidacy is that of his age: at 78 years of age, he became the oldest president at the time of his inauguration, the Democrat would be 82 at the start of a possible second term. The latest Cnbc survey shows a popularity rate for Biden at just 38%, with unpopularity at 53%.

On several occasions, Biden has publicly said that he intends to run for re-election, stressing, however, that a possible intervention of “fate” must always be kept in mind. “I respect fate very much, it has intervened many times in my life: if I am healthy as I am now, I would like to apply again,” she said last December in an interview with Abcnews.

And regarding the possible new confrontation with Trump, he joked: “Now try to tempt me. Why shouldn’t I run against Donald Trump if he is nominated? This would increase the possibility of a candidacy.” In addition, at a recent press conference, he confirmed that he was a possible ‘running mate’. Kamala Harris, the current vice president who currently has even less popularity than Biden and is having problems with the visibility and management of political dossiers.

Sources briefed on the interview between Biden and Obama underline the skepticism of many Democrats regarding the possibility that Harris, who would be the natural candidate in the event of a president giving up running, could win the election. “People think she has no chance, which confirms Biden as a candidate,” the sources explain.