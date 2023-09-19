“I’m running because democracy is at stake”, like this American President Joe Biden has explained the reasons that pushed him to reapply for the White House, despite being aware of the concerns raised by his age. “A lot of people seem to be focused on my age,” she said at a fundraising event in New York. “I understand, believe me, I know better than anyone,” she continued. “I am running – he explained – because democracy is at stake, because in 2024 we will vote again on the future of democracy. Let me be clear: Donald Trump and his Republican supporters are determined to destroy American democracy. And I will always defend, protect and fight for our democracy,” he went on to underline “that he knew what to do” to fight Covid or when Russian military forces launched the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Read also