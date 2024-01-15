The race for the Republican nomination begins today, January 15, with the caucuses in Iowa, but in the meantime polls show all three main candidates as winners, Donald Trump, Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis, over Joe Biden. This is what emerges from a poll published today by CBS News/YouGov, according to which if voting were held today the president would be defeated by all three candidates, albeit with significantly different percentages.

It is interesting to note that the largest lead over Biden it is not Trump's, but the former ambassador to the UN, who would have 53% against 45%. Eight points ahead due above all to the fact that the Republican would attract the support of moderates and independents much more than the former president and the governor of Florida. According to the poll, in fact, in a duel with Biden, 59% would vote for Haley, while 55% and 54% would vote for DeSantis and Trump.

Thus in a hypothetical Biden-DeSantis duel, the governor of Florida would win, but narrowly, with 51% against the president's 48%. While with Trump it would effectively be neck and neck, with the former president at 50% and the incumbent president at 48%. Despite this, Trump continues to enjoy a large advantage in the primaries: nationally, in fact, he has a 55 point advantage, with 69%, while DeSantis has 14% and Haley has 12%.