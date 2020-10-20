WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) – Two weeks before the presidential election in the US, incumbent has become Donald Trump shown confident of victory. “There was a time in neither of my two election campaigns when I felt that we had a greater chance of victory than now,” Trump wrote on Twitter on Monday. “There has never been more enthusiasm.” Trump referred, among other things, to his election campaign events with thousands of people. The data of those voters who made use of the possibility of early voting are also better than initially expected. During an election freeze in Phoenix, Arizona, Trump said he expected to beat the result four years ago. / Cy / DP / he