WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) – In the course of his corona infection, US President Donald Trump was given an infusion with antibodies. The infusion went without problems, said Trump’s personal physician Sean Conley on Friday. The president showed signs of fatigue, but was “in good spirits”. The doctor did not provide any details about Trump’s symptoms. First Lady Melania, on the other hand, was told that she was still doing well and that she only had a slight cough and headache.

Trump had been examined by a team of experts with whom the further procedure would be coordinated, explained Conley. Trump is currently receiving zinc, vitamin D, the stomach drug famotidine, the sleep hormone melatonin and aspirin. At 74 years old, Trump belongs to a corona risk group./lkl/DP/he