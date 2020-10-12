House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi is everything that Trump is not: eloquent, calculating and patient. Political experts are now sketching the emergency that would make her US president.

Washington – you think so current surveys, then should Donald Trump lose the US election. The chaotic one TV duel against challenger Joe Biden * on September 30th as well as Trump’s infection with the Coronavirus * apparently have a negative impact on his election forecast. Political experts and journalists in the USA were now concerned with what should happen Trump lose – but still insist on staying in office.

Because precisely this scenario seems to be emerging, doubts Trump but for months now again and again in public Legality of Choice on. On Twitter claimed the incumbent US President already countless times that Postal vote massively increase the risk of Criminal offenses and electoral fraud – and designated the Postal voteto which many US citizens this year due to Coronavirus pandemic * increasingly resorting to as the reason for the “most corrupt election” in US history. Statistics show that 70 percent of postal voters are Democrats.

Reacted for the first time Twitter then in July Trump’s tweets and subjected them to a fact check. Trump Immediately saw his right to freedom of expression limited and has not waived any more to date Tweets like this:

US election ends in chaos – TV station outlines possible scenario

Lose Trump the US presidential election on November 3rdhe will chaos donate and divide the country, fear meanwhile Experts like that Political scientist Franz Eder. Since Taking office stands Trump Again and again for it in the criticism, with right-wing radical groups like the “Proud Boys”to sympathize. For example, extreme groups are said to have stormed a government building in Michigan on his advice in the summer to oppose Coronavirus measures to demonstrate. In the last TV duel Trump re-fueled the serious allegations by hitting the “Proud Boys” directly addressed: “Hold back and be ready,” said Trump live on TV and then denied knowing the group at all.

The transmitter Pulse24 is devoted to a post entitled “Trump – The Gravedigger of Democracy?” these very dubious methods that Trump already during the Election campaign demonstrates, but also a strategy that he could fall back on after an election failure. So should Trump with his saying on 30. September have implied his right-wing supporters on election day as “guards” in front of the Polling stations to put in a position to deter “the left” or minorities, such as blacks or Latinos, from voicing their voice for the Democrats submit.

Trump could be loud Pulse24 possibly targeted on election day “Security risk” call out to Police and military patrol especially in poorer areas and thus voters who traditionally do not have the republican vote, make going to the polls more difficult. After this Trump his followers in advance of the Postal vote advised against, the votes cast on site and therefore counted first could be the Forecasts on election day itself initially positive for Trump fail – the more Postal ballot but then counted, the closer the distance would be Counterparty Biden.

Election debacle possible? The US Constitution does not provide for this emergency

Pulse24 now outlines a scenario in which a majority of the votes were cast by Postal voters, for example due to missing data on the slip, be declared invalid. The US post is considered slow and unreliable, so that many ballot papers could never reach the relevant authorities. At the “Save Harbor Day” on December 8th will count the votes in the USA declared over, because then the individual states nominate theirs electors – the Americans do not elect their president directly, but rather through the Electoral College. Until then, prevail in the vote count chaotic states and could states the Will of the voters not clearly determined, they must be at the discretion of their respective governments electors appoint.

At the December 14th are they correct electors in Washington in the “Electoral College” – the vote can vary significantly from the original will of the voters. At the 6th January become the voices of electors in the congress counted out. Of the congress is made up of the Senate, currently dominated by the Republicans, and the House of Representatives, which is mostly occupied by Democrats. Of the Acting Vice President, Mike Pence *, leads the count in January Electors votes on. If states have voted for electors from different parties, he decides which vote can actually be counted – with that Pence loud Pulse24 significantly in favor of the presidency Trumps decide.

Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the House of Representatives, but could be her veto insert and decide the counting of the votes in the House of Representatives – without allowing the Senate to take place. Had a valid result Pelosi not like that, she sees Constitution but the presence both institutions. The constitution also stipulates that on January 20th at noon on the dot the term of office of the previous president comes to an end. If it is not clear by then who will take over the office, the will be provisionally moved Majority Leader of the House of Representatives at this point – and thus Nancy Pelosi even with Pelosi would be a woman president for the first time in US history. (cos)