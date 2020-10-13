” It’s cooked. “ The sentence is final and, who knows, maybe hasty, but all its value lies in the pedigree of the one who formulates it with the New York Times : Ed Rollins, longtime Republican, head of the political action committee in favor of the re-election of Donald Trump. At twenty-one days before the poll, the mass for universal suffrage has not yet been said, but as formulated by the daily analysis of the state of the polls carried out by the great American daily: “Time is running out for President Trump to organize his comeback. So every day that the averages don’t move is a bad day for him. “ And the averages do not move: Joe Biden has an average of 10 points ahead at the national level. However, the data in the “swing states” seem less catastrophic for the incumbent president: he lags on average 6-7% which places him almost in the gray zone of the margins of error. The repetition of the 2016 scenario is therefore still not to be completely ruled out.

Great classics from Sanders

The American left is working on another scenario: securing a victory for Joe Biden and preparing the first months of his presidency. Last week, the “squad” (Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar and Ayanna Pressley, all elected for the first time in 2018), Black Lives Matter activists, trade unionists and associative activists unveiled a “People’s charter”, “Roadmap” to build “An America that works for the many, not for the privileged and the powerful”.

Among the main proposals are a universal health system, a federal program of 16 million jobs, a retroactive risk premium for the most exposed employees, the minimum wage of 15 dollars, a transfer of “sovereign” funds (police, prisons, army) towards education and housing, the cancellation of student debt – all of Sanders’ classics – and even the participation of the State in the capital of companies which were saved by public funds and the nationalization of oil and gas companies.

The message seems to be getting through to young people

Preparing a Biden presidency, isn’t that risking selling the skin of the Trumpian bear before having defeated it at the polls? As the American saying goes, the figures on the left know “Walking and chewing gum at the same time”. Bernie Sanders spares no effort and multiplies electoral appointments, calling for beating “The worst president in the history of the country”. The message seems to be getting through especially to the younger generation, who are much more progressive than the previous ones and therefore distrustful of the democratic establishment.

In-depth opinion surveys of New York Times carried out in the Midwestern states in balance show that a large number of voters who had gone for a third candidate (environmentalist or libertarian) in 2016 declared that they wanted to vote for Joe Biden. Data that will consolidate the former vice-president of Barack Obama in his strategy: that his candidacy be the crossroads of all anti-Trumpists, from young socialists to old moderate Republicans. It can work to win an election that looks more and more like a referendum on Trump. But to govern? Which president will Joe Biden be?

The Biden of the 1990s would have been horrified

Part of the answer may be found in his career since his first election to the Senate: he has always espoused the dominant ideas of his time, assuming the conversion of Democrats to neoliberalism (lower taxes, reflux of social programs, free treaties -exchange) and repression (the famous 1994 crime law). In a way, this constant is reflected in the content of his current program since it includes popular measures that would have horrified Joe Biden of the 1990s: doubling the minimum wage, increasing the corporate tax and for the most rich. The Sanders-Warren-AOC wing decided not to operate in two stages (win, then weigh), but to combine the two in the home stretch. “We are setting this milestone: we believe that Joe Biden can become the president of a New Deal 2.0”,said MP Ro Khanna during the presentation of the “People’s Charter”.

