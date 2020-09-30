On Tuesday evening, US President Donald Trump and Joe Biden meet in a TV debate. Portraying the challenger as incompetent could have negative consequences for Trump.

The first TV duel between Donald Trump and Joe Biden is pending.

and is pending. Fixed topics are about the Corona pandemic and the Racism Debate .

and the . Trump regularly portrays Biden as incompetent – what he is now in the TV debate can disprove with minimal effort.

Update from September 29, 8:52 p.m .: A few hours before his first TV duel with US President Donald Trump published Joe Biden his tax return. This will be five weeks before the presidential election on Tuesday evening in Cleveland take place in the state of Ohio.

The New York Times had on Sunday citing for years from Trump Secret tax records reported the real estate billionaire only paid $ 750 each to the federal tax agency in election year 2016 and his first year in office in 2017 IRS paid.

TV duel between Trump and Biden: US President sold $ 70,000 for hair styling

In eleven of the 18 tax years for which the paper sifted through the documents, the president reportedly paid no federal income tax at all. Trump have had a lot in the past 20 years or so Write-off options used: Among other things, he had deducted costs for his homes and planes – and $ 70,000 for hair styling for television appearances.

Unlike his predecessors, Trump keeps his tax documents under lock and key. He had rejected the newspaper report as “total false news” and “invented”. He also “paid a lot of state income tax,” he said with a view to his – also kept under lock and key – tax payments to the state of New York.

TV duel before US election: Joe Biden publishes tax return – and puts Trump under pressure

Update from September 29th, 8:21 pm: The Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has a few hours before the first TV duel with the incumbent Donald Trump published its latest tax return. According to documents posted on the candidate’s website Tuesday, Biden and his wife Jill paid last year $ 299,346 (around 255,000 euros) in federal taxes. The total is in stark contrast to Trump, who reported a report by New York Times according to 2016 and 2017 only respectively 750 dollars paid to the federal IRS and made no payments in many other years.

US election: first TV duel against Biden is pending – Trump’s tactics could take revenge – “attacks and lies”

First report from September 29th:

Cleveland – Donald Trump and Joe Biden will be on Tuesday (Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. CEST) in Cleveland in view of the US election campaign for the first time in one TV duel compete against each other. The 90-minute show is moderated by a TV journalist Chris Wallacewho currently works for Trump-friendly broadcaster Fox News. His goal is to be as “invisible as possible” and for the candidates to discuss key issues in such a way “so that people at home get a feeling for why they want to vote for one of them”.

A week ago it was determined which topics would be discussed in the program *. The latest New York Times article on the finances of US President Donald Trump * could at best become part of the discussion in a roundabout way. Because one of the topics is the candidate’s personal balance sheet. Biden would have the chance to Trump to address the low tax payments and alleged debt of $ 421 million.

Other topics are the Corona*-Pandemic, the economy, the racismDebate *, the integrity of the elections and the controversial nomination of the conservative Amy Coney Barrett as successor to the late Liberal icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Actually, this is the job of the current US President, yes Biden calls for the winner of the presidential election on November 3rd to fill the post.

First TV duel before US election between Trump and Biden: Trump’s tactics could take revenge in the TV debate

Again and again takes effect Trump Biden at, for example, he called him “Sleepy Joe”, claimed Biden is not particularly smart and “does not even know that he is alive.” In addition, demanded Trump * a drug test of the candidates, there Bidens Behavior allegedly on performance-enhancing substances. “I am asking for a drug test from Sleepy Joe Biden before or after the debate at Tuesday evening. Of course I’ll do one too. His debates were, to say the least, noticeably fluctuating. Only drugs could have caused such a discrepancy ??? ”wrote Trump in a tweet.

I will be strongly demanding a Drug Test of Sleepy Joe Biden prior to, or after, the Debate on Tuesday night. Naturally, I will agree to take one also. His Debate performances have been record setting UNEVEN, to put it mildly. Only drugs could have caused this discrepancy ??? – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2020

However, exactly this tactic could Trump now im TV duel become doomed. According to media reports even suspected a part of Trumps Campaign team * that the 74-year-old president is harming himself. Because when the bar is so low, you can Biden surpass them with little effort. Apparently that’s why rowed Trump recently returned and admitted that he had had little experience with himself Debates Has, Biden but had been practicing it for decades.

Biden, in turn, expects that TV duel mainly “personal attacks and lies.” He suspects that it will be “one single frontal attack.” It is the only thing he can do. “He doesn’t know how to discuss facts. He’s not that smart, ”added Biden added. “He doesn’t know much about foreign policy, he doesn’t know much about domestic policy. He doesn’t know much about the details. ”

US President Trump and Joe Biden will be in two more before the November 3rd election Television debates meet – on October 15th and October 22nd. The TV duel runner-up Mike Pence and Kamala Harris will take place on October 7th. * Merkur.de is part of the nationwide Ippen-Digital central network.

