WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) – After being infected with the corona virus, US President Donald Trump suspends personal campaign appearances. Trump’s campaign leader, Bill Stepien, announced on Friday that all previously announced campaign events involving the president would either be postponed or held online. Events with members of the Trump family would also be postponed. For all other events, it will be decided on a case-by-case basis whether they will take place. Vice President Mike Pence plans to resume his campaign events. The election will take place on November 3rd.

Trump’s doctor Sean Conley announced on Friday night that the 74-year-old President and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for the corona virus. According to Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, the president has “mild symptoms.” The Republican had planned election campaign appearances in the states of Florida, Wisconsin and Arizona on Saturday and in the coming days. Regardless of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, he had campaigned in front of thousands of supporters in recent weeks. Pence tested negative for the coronavirus on Friday.

Trump challenger Joe Biden continues his election campaign. Biden’s campaign team announced that the 77-year-old will give a speech in Grand Rapids, Michigan, as planned on Friday (local time). Biden’s doctor Kevin O’Connor had previously announced that the US Democratic candidate and his wife Jill Biden had tested negative.

Biden and Trump stood on a stage in their first TV debate last Tuesday. The two opponents always kept a clear distance from each other – according to media reports, it was almost four meters. However, they did not wear any masks during the heated and loud discussion. Trump could have been contagious in the days before his positive corona test. It also remained unclear whether the candidates could have been in the immediate vicinity behind the scenes. / Cy / DP / he