The most recent presidential elections in the United States and all the controversies surrounding the counting of the results have triggered a wave of changes in electoral laws in the United States. While some states are incorporating emergency measures taken because of the pandemic, such as universal mail voting, other governments are trying to limit this practice, which they saw as problematic in the previous electoral cycle. But electoral changes are also being debated at the federal level in the US Congress.

Democrats are pushing an electoral reform dubbed the For The People Act, which aims to expand voter participation in the country’s elections, allowing postal voting to be expanded and identification requirements reduced. of the voter.

For the bill’s supporters, it is an opportunity to increase participation, especially by minorities, in American elections; for critics, the proposal undermines measures that guarantee American electoral integrity, as well as bypassing state legislatures, which conduct and formulate their own laws for general elections in the United States.

The Senate is expected to consider the proposal on Tuesday, but with the rejection of all Republicans and one Democrat – who recently took a stand against the unilateral approval of the reform – the “Law for the People” is doomed to failure, which it will be. a major defeat for the Democrats who control the White House, Senate and House of Representatives – where the law has already passed. The text is considered the main proposal of the party in this legislature (so much so that the law was named HR.1 in the House of Representatives and S.1 in the Senate).

What is the Democrats’ proposal?

The law is divided into three parts. The first deals with voting in federal elections and is the one that has had the most repercussion. It foresees the creation of systems that allow the automatic registration of people who qualify as voters; the possibility that a citizen can register as a voter on polling day; permission for any voter to vote by mail without having to present a justification; early face-to-face voting (at least two weeks before election day); use of the “durable” paper banknote; the creation of independent commissions to redesign electoral districts – something currently done by state legislatures every decade –, among other various provisions.

The second part is about campaign finance. It requires, for example, that non-profit organizations provide information about their donors if they engage in political funding. It also creates a voluntary public funding fund for congressional campaigns. In the section on ethics, the Democratic proposal requires, among other things, that the president and vice president of the United States release their tax returns – which former president Donald Trump refused to do during his term.

Why should the proposal not pass the Senate?

None of the 50 Republican senators will vote for the bill. Earlier this year, Upper House minority leader Republican Mitch McConnell said the Law for the People “would be exactly the wrong answer to the harrowing lack of faith in our elections we’ve seen recently from both political sides.” The party believes the law would allow for more electoral fraud, increase campaign costs and prevent election officials from verifying whether a citizen is eligible to vote or not.

With the casting vote of Senate President Vice President Kamala Harris, Democrats could unilaterally approve the proposal. But that hope ended after a Democrat indicated he would not endorse the legislation. In an article published earlier this month in the newspaper Gazette Mail, Senator Joe Manchin criticized the party’s own attempt to pass the reform without the support of the Republicans and took a stand against the end of obstructionism in the Senate (filibuster, when a party can block the vote on a law prolonging the debate indefinitely until the other side gives up. Under the current house rules, the filibuster can only be broken if another two-thirds of the senators agree to continue voting on the bill).

“Congress action on federal voting rights legislation must be the result of Democrats and Republicans uniting to find a way forward or we risk further dividing and destroying the republic we are sworn to protect and defend as elected officials… Electoral reforms carried out in a partisan fashion will ensure that partisan divisions continue to deepen,” Munchin wrote.

“Do we really want to live in an America where one party can dictate and demand anything and everything they want, whenever they want? I always said, ‘If I can’t go home and explain, I can’t vote for it.’ And I cannot explain the strictly partisan electoral reform or the explosion of Senate rules [filibuster] to streamline the agenda of a party”, he added.

Despite this, American newspapers reported on Tuesday that there is still a huge effort by lobbyists and Democratic politicians to try to move the bill forward in the Senate.