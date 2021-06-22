A bill to drastically reform the US electoral system has failed in the US Senate on Tuesday. The bill required Democrats 60 out of 100 votes, but the 50 Republican senators voted against the bill.











The proposal stated that there should be fewer barriers for voters to cast their votes and that an independent commission should now deal with the reclassification of constituencies rather than states. Republicans say that goes against the rights of the states. They also argue that with a new national law, states can no longer do enough against ballot fraud, even though electoral fraud is very rare in the US.

Electoral reform was a top Democrat priority and came as a response to Republican initiatives to curtail voting rights in some states. In Georgia, for example, stricter rules for identification when voting were passed in March this year and polling stations must close earlier on election day. This makes it more difficult for some population groups to vote.

Republicans justify restricting voting rights with former President Donald Trump’s false claim that fraud was committed in the past presidential election. No concrete evidence has been provided for this, according to several US courts that heard lawsuits brought by Trump.