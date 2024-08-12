USA, the Trump-Harris challenge in the hands of the Fed. The recession factor

The elections in the United States they are getting closer and closer and after Kamala’s entry into the field Harris in place of Joe Biden for the Democrats, the game is open again. Biden’s vice president is giving Trump a hard time and the polls show them substantially tied, even if for the American voting system, what counts is conquer individual states. Certainly, however, the outcome of the presidential of November will also pass through the decisions of the Fed. The United States probably – argues economist Paul Krugman in La Stampa – they haven’t entered recession yet. The economy however appears decidedly in pre-recession. Policymakers – essentially the Federal Reserve at the moment – must intervene now to to avert the risks of a serious economic decline.

One thing is clear already: at the end of July, when it did not cut rates, the Fed made a mistake. In truth, it probably should have started doing so months ago. Unfortunately, – continues the analysis in La Stampa – you can’t turn back the hands of the clock. Certainly, however, the Fed’s Open Market Committee, which sets short-term interest rates, can and should intervene with a significant cut – probably in the order of half a percentage point, instead of its usual quarter of a point – at its next scheduled meeting in mid-September. The most important factor is the unemployment ratewhich over the last few months has gone gradually increasing.

If to September the fed will cut rateswill likely face a barrage of criticism from the republicans who will accuse him of want to help Kamala Harris to defeat Donald Trump in the presidential election. Well, yes, a cut in interest rates would probably help the Democrats, in large part because it would show how much America has succeeded in successfully bring inflation under control.