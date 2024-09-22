Every four years, Allan Lichtman makes headlines in the United States. This historian, professor and political analyst at American University created a model that predicted the outcome of every presidential election since 1984with the sole exception of Democrat Al Gore’s defeat in 2000 against George W. Bush: one of the closest races in history for the White House, which took several days to decide and was resolved by just 537 votes in Florida.

According to the criteria of

His model is so successful that it has earned Lichtman the nickname of The ‘Nostradamus’ of the US presidential electionThis year, Lichtman already revealed his prediction: Kamala Harris will become the first woman to reach the highest political office in the United States after taking the reins of the country.

The expert announced his prediction even before the debate between the current vice president and Donald Trump and says, in an interview with the media The Nation (Buenos Aires, Argentina), which There is nothing Trump can do to avoid defeat.

“It was absolutely essential for Democrats to unite behind Harris,” says the academic, explaining some of the reasons behind his prediction.

Debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris in the United States. Photo:AFP Share

Lichtman’s model is based on “13 keys” that define which candidate will win the White House. None of his calculations look at polls, or take into account what happens during the campaign. The keys measure the management of the party that is in power and, on this basis, establishes whether the Americans will choose a change of course or not.

The Lichtman model explains that its “keys” look at the economy and foreign policywhether the president is seeking re-election or not, whether there is a bitter internal election or a third candidate, which party performed better in the last legislative election, whether there is social unrest and strong protests in the streets, and, finally, the charisma of the candidates. And according to him, this year the keys are in Harris’ favor.

Why are you so sure that your model will hold up in this election?

First of all, because the system of the 13 keys to determine who will remain in charge of the White House is not based on the opinion of experts, which have no scientific basis; nor on polls, which are snapshots, they are not predictors.

The keys, on the other hand, look at how presidential elections actually work, Measure the strength and performance of the party in the White House. It is one of the reasons why I trust this model. The second reason is the history. The keys have a record unsurpassed: They have been right for more than 40 years, ever since I predicted Ronald Reagan’s re-election in April 1982, nearly three years ahead of time during what was then the worst recession since the Great Depression, when 60 percent of Americans thought Reagan was too old to run again and his approval ratings were at historically low levels.

No other system, no other analyst has anything approaching a 40-year track record.Of course, that makes me old, but that’s another story.

Which of the keys was the most difficult to define this year?

The most difficult keys were the key to ‘officialism’ (whether the president is seeking re-election or not) and the key to the ‘internal’and that’s because Democrats openly denigrated their president in public. They didn’t need to do that. So there was a big question: Would Biden stay in office and preserve the key to the “official” party, because he is the sitting president? Or would they oust him and lose that key? And then, if they oust him, would there be a big fight in the party and would they lose the key to the “internal” party as well? And it seemed like that was what they were doing. I strongly warned against that.

Well, it turned out that Democrats did oust Biden, costing them the key to the ruling party, but they united behind Harris, preserving the key to the party’s nomination primary.

Would Biden have been as successful with his model?

We have no idea what would have happened if Biden had stuck with things like social protest. I have a key to ‘social unrest’ and another about a ‘third game’. Having Harris in the lead, instead of Biden, who is the target of these protests, I think dampened the issue of social unrest. And having Harris as a candidate means that voters no longer had to choose between two old white men. I hate to say that as an old white man myself, but that might have swayed the key over the third party. That’s why I don’t speculate. Who knows what would have happened if Biden had stayed, they might have preserved more keys, but maybe it would have had a negative effect on others. We just don’t know. There’s no point in thinking about it now.

Americans watch the debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. Photo:AFP Share

Her take on social unrest favors Vice President Harris in this election, so why doesn’t it affect her the same way it affected Biden?

It affects both of them. But that wasn’t my point. My point was that without Biden front and center, there is less incentive for protests. And this is a point I need to make very clear. If you want to use my system, you must stick to how I define each key.

There are always sporadic protests, but that is not the definition of the key. The definition of the key is that, for the key to turn against the party that is in the White House, there has to be a Massive and sustained social unrest, sufficient to call into question the stability of societyas we saw in the late 1960s or early 1970s. But today the protests have dwindled or fizzled out, nowhere near the criteria needed to turn the key against the party in the White House.

Can something happen before the election that will tip your model in Trump’s favor?

It is extremely unlikelyLook, I’m not arrogant enough to say I can’t be wrong, but I have a good track record, so you can have some confidence in what I say.

Look, one of the biggest myths in American politics is the so-called “October surprise.” I’ve always made my predictions before that, I’ve never changed them, and there has never been in modern American political history an October surprise sufficient to change the verdict of the keys. And, certainly, There is nothing Donald Trump can dobecause, remember, the keys measure the strength and performance of the party in the White House and the big message is that it is the government, not the campaign, that counts.

No one has been able to predict elections of any kind by looking at campaign by campaign.. And here’s an example: Hillary Clinton should have won by a landslide in 2016 when I predicted, almost alone, that Trump would win. She won all the debates, raised more money, did more advertising, had a better field presence, was more experienced and less threatening. The same thing happened to John Kerry in 2004, and he lost to George W. Bush.

Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris shake hands during the presidential debate in Philadelphia. Photo:AFP Share

So in your opinion, were Democrats smart to quickly rally behind Harris?

It was absolutely essential for Democrats to unite behind Harris and preserve the key to the primary race. Otherwise, they would have lost both the key to the primary and the key to the primary. Since 1900, no party in the White House has ever won the White House when it has lost both keys. But when you lose just one key, you still have a good chance of winning.

Is there anything Trump can do to change his forecast?

Trump can do nothing to change the model. Remember, The model is based on the general overview of the strength and performance of the ruling party.. That is, it’s the administration that counts, not the campaign, and nothing Trump can do in the campaign is going to change my prediction. For 40 years, I have not changed my predictions. My prediction was not affected, for example, by the Access Hollywood tape of Donald Trump bragging about grabbing women by their private parts, or by the alleged letter from FBI Director James Comey that reopened the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails; my prediction remained unchanged throughout those and so many other campaign events over the past 40 years.

And what is happening on the other side from the Harris campaign? Or is there even any action or decision by the Biden administration that could alter the race?

That’s a little bit different. When Biden was still in the race, I was asked the same question you asked me, except about Biden: What can Biden do to win? And my answer was: govern. Well, there’s one thing I think the Biden administration could do now to help turn a negative key, which is the key about foreign military failure, in their favor. It’s going to be very difficult, and the odds are against it, but if somehow the Biden administration could overcome the evil of Hamas and the belligerence of (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu and negotiate a ceasefire and the release of hostages in the Middle East, that could help them with at least one key.

Rafael Mathus Ruiz

Correspondent of La Nación (Argentina) – GDA

Washington