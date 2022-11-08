“I think that we’re going to have a great night and it’s exciting“This was stated by the former US president, Donald Trump, speaking with reporters outside the Palm Beach polling station, where he voted with his wife Melania. Trump, CNN specifies, confirmed that having voted for the governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis. The former president will wait for the results at his residence in Mar-a-Lago.

Donald Trump had called on his supporters to vote Ron De Santis to reconfirm him as the governor of Florida. The endorsement, at a rally last night in Miami, reports the BBC, came after Trump made fun of DeSantis on Sunday, calling him Ron De Sanctimonious, or the hypocrite. DeSantis is considered a possible Republican presidential candidate and Trump could announce his candidacy on November 15. After calling the governor of Florida a hypocrite, Trump declared that his popularity is at 71% while DeSantis stops at 10. The attack on DeSantis on the eve of the elections was criticized by several members of the Republican party.

Former US President Donald Trump said he intends to make a “very important announcement” on November 15 at his Florida residence in Mar-a-Lago. “I’m going to make a big announcement on Tuesday, November 15 at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida,” Trump said during a rally in the state of Ohio for the midterm election. The announcement could be about a candidacy of him in the 2024 elections.