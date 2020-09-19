Bad scenarios threaten the election in the USA. Another victory by Donald Trump could end in a kind of “apartheid regime”, a defeat in the civil war. An expert analyzes.

What if Donald Trump * loses the US election? Some even warn of a civil war.

Donald Trump * loses the US election? Some even warn of a civil war. Were rare US elections associated with as many fears as this time.

associated with as many fears as this time. We have Josef Braml, Head of the America program of the German Society for Foreign Policy and author of the blog “The USA Expert”, asked about it.

Mr Braml, how poisoned the mood is a few weeks before the US election?

I’ve been worried about them for a long time democratic culture in America. Both sides say that if the candidate was defeated, things could not have been right. This is very worrying.

Both sides?

Of course, Trump’s supporters are particularly loud. But ask a Democrat if he thinks it’s possible Joe Biden does not win. They don’t even think about defeat anymore. The difference, of course, is that Trump is already mobilizing his people and openly threatening that they will go to the barricades.

Donald Trump is considering investing $ 100 million of his fortune in the election campaign. © Andrew Harnik / AP / dpa

Do you think he would risk an internal conflict over at one Defeat in the White House to be able to stay?

He’s almost risking civil war by sending the military into quiet demonstrations. Trump deliberately heats up the mood in order to be able to stand there as the one who ensures law and order. In this way he mobilizes his predominantly white electorate and makes it difficult for Biden.

US election: “Afro-Americans will tip the scales in the election”

In what way?

If on the other hand especially African American to violence grab, then must Biden to distance oneself. The African Americans will tip the scales in the election and if they get the impression that Biden is not on their side, they will stay away.

The tactic is already working, in polls Trump is slowly catching up …

It is not at all ruled out that he will win the election, especially since there is still something else: you will see that one or the other southern state will try to prevent black Americans in particular from voting, with higher editions or shorter election times. Of the Voting Rights Act of 1964that prevented that was in Barack Obamas Term of office honed.

Would you say Trump is a White President?

This is how he presents himself. Trump could be the first one in the US Apartheid regime established in which a white minority tries by all means to rule over a future majority of Latinos and Afro-Americans. I wouldn’t push that thought away.

US election: “We don’t know how many Americans end up being racist”

Have not the times of deep racism long been over?

We don’t know how many Americans end up being racist. Of course, polls don’t look good for Trump right now, but nobody likes to reveal that he’s for you Racists Right. So what’s in the quiet electoral chamber? That is the great unknown. I’m afraid we might be as wrong on the polls as we were four years ago.

What if the choice ended up being great scarce goes out?

Trump is certainly not one who would accept this without complaint. If he leaves the slightest doubt about the election result, there will be enough weirdos trying to take matters into their own hands. The already big one Gun possession in the country has increased since Corona. Even level-headed people say the mood has never been so charged. Fearing civil war is not alarmism. – Interview: Marcus Mäckler – * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network.

Trump is not only concerned about the forest fires. A story-telling book recently came out with interesting details about his marriage.

List of rubric lists: © Andrew Harnik / AP / dpa