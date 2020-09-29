US election “I paid more income tax than Donald Trump” – Biden’s campaign took the joy out of the president’s tax bust with badges and a tax calculator

The Fox channel defending Trump seemed embarrassed by the tax boom, but soon conservative commentators found arguments to defend the president: “If someone pays more taxes than the law requires, he’s an idiot.”

The United States aspiring Democrat Joe Biden the campaign machinery has eagerly harnessed the news that the president said Donald Trump has paid drastically less federal income taxes than the average American.

“I paid more in income taxes than Donald Trump,” says the badges that quickly appeared on sale in Joe Biden’s campaign website online store.

The newspaper The New York Times (NOW) published a huge on Sunday statement, according to which Trump paid only $ 750, or about $ 640 in income taxes, in 2016, when he was elected president. For many years, Trump has avoided taxes altogether.

Biden’s campaign set the price of badges pointing to a tax heap at $ 7.50, or more than $ 6.40 (two copies, made in the U.S. by union workers).

Biden’s campaign also released the devilish tax calculator, which allows Americans to compare their own taxes to presidential taxes. $ 750 is deducted from the amount entered, after which the citizen gets to see the difference between his own taxes and those of “billionaire Trump”.

In addition, Biden’s campaign produced a video that provides examples of the average income taxes paid by ordinary Americans each year: a primary school teacher of $ 7,239, a nurse of $ 10,216, and a builder of $ 16,447.

Trumpin Tax planning and businessman skills are expected to rise to prominence when Biden and Trump meet in their first debate at 4 a.m. Finnish time on Wednesday morning. HS.fi shows the debate live.

According to Trump, NYT’s tax article is “fake news” with which the magazine seeks to harm him.

Trump’s tax information was found to be much more interesting and strange, but not a direct reference to the criminal. However, according to the newspaper, there are “questionable” points in Trump’s tax returns that have even been cleared by the tax authorities, such as $ 72.9 million in tax refunds, the fate of which has been established for about a decade.

NOW, for example, told how Trump had put about $ 70,000 in barber expenses on the costs of his business. According to the newspaper, the president has at least $ 421 million in debt that could be forfeited in the coming years. The situation would be unprecedented if Trump won the election for a second term.

Perhaps more embarrassing than tax avoidance is the fact that the tax returns prepared by Trump’s accountants paint a picture of a businessman who may be in great difficulty. For example, transactions at Trump’s golf courses are in severe frost (more than $ 315 million in losses over a couple of decades), which has contributed to low taxes.

Trumpia the heavily defensive TV channel Fox seemed to be embarrassed for a moment by the tax news. On Monday night, Finnish time, the starting point of the channel’s website was California forest fires. However, Trump’s close circle got to the channel to dispute the news and say it was a loan throw and a timed attack under the debates.

Gradually, conservative media stars began to build arguments to defend Trump. Foxin commentator Greg Gutfeld for example, stated in his monologue that NYT’s news was as trivial as a “loaf of bread falling on the roof”.

“I’m just sorry, but no laws have been broken. And sorry, CNN, no sign of Russia! Basically, this is about the fact that if someone pays more taxes than the law requires, he or she is an idiot. If you want to pay yourself, put the check away, you fool, ”Gutfeld said.

Radio star superstar, conservative Rush Limbaugh in turn blamed NOW magazine about election harassment.

“Doesn’t The New York Times take advantage of tax data to change the outcome of an election? Isn’t that illegal? ” he asked.

According to Limbaugh, “smart citizens hire the smartest citizens to use [verolainsäädäntöä] to the best of their ability ’. He said that if Trump had been engaged in tax evasion for all decades, it would certainly have come to light.

Liberals the comedians saw it differently. Daily Show Trevor Noah noted that Trump has paid more money for the porn star Stormy Danielsin to silence ($ 130,000) than to the tax office. The same joke or parable twisted Stephen Colbert.

The Daily Show also featured a sketch asking Africans to help Trump.

“For the price of one cup of coffee, you can help a president in huge debt move to a situation where he only has – a lot of debt – without your help, he may soon have to live in the asshole.”

Trump has named African countries and Haiti assholes.

Trump stated on Twitter that NYT magazine obtained its information illegally and only for the purpose of harm. He said he paid millions in taxes but was also entitled to tax deductions, like everyone else.

According to Trump’s tweet, his wealth is very substantial compared to his debts.

Trump has not agreed to disclose its tax information or comprehensive information about the value and origin of its assets. He has previously claimed to have amassed more than ten billion dollars in wealth in his business.

Democrats presidential candidate Joe Biden released his tax information last summer. He and his wife Jill Biden had earned more than $ 15 million together in 2017 and 2018. The money came especially from speeches and books.

In those two years, the couple paid $ 5.2 million in taxes, in addition to which they donated nearly $ 1.3 million to charity, the CNBC channel said last year.

For the years 2019 and 2020, Biden has made preliminary declarations of his income, which have been published by him on their campaign pages.