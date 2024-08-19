The Democratic US presidential candidate Kamala Harris has indirectly attacked her Republican opponent Donald Trump over his campaign rhetoric. The strength of a leader does not lie in putting other people down, said Harris during an appearance before campaign workers in Rochester in the swing state of Pennsylvania. True strength lies in building others up. “Anyone who puts other people down is a coward,” said the Democrat, without mentioning Trump by name.
#election #Harris #indirectly #calls #Trump #coward
Leave a Reply