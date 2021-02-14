“I WON THE ELECTION!” In one new tweet posted Monday, November 16, Donald Trump continues to declare himself the winner of the US presidential election. His Democratic opponent, Joe Biden, however won the 270 voters necessary to become president-elect of the United States. The current tenant of the White House believes that massive fraud took place during the ballot, without providing evidence for his allegations.

If the billionaire clings so much to his post, it is also because when he leaves the Oval Office, several investigations against him could materialize and earn him, in the worst case, jail. Franceinfo takes stock of the main judicial investigations targeting the 45th President of the United States.

The investigation into his taxes is not over

This is the only ongoing criminal investigation known to date against Donald Trump, according to the New York Times (article in English). LManhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, a Democrat, launched two years ago criminal proceedings for tax fraud and insurance fraud. In a large survey published by the New York Times in September 2020, the American daily showed, with supporting documents, that Donald Trump had paid only $ 750 in federal taxes in 2016 and 2017. He would also not have paid a single dollar during ten of the last fifteen years. This would explain why he has always refused to publish his tax returns, unlike his predecessors for 40 years.

Since last fall, the billionaire has managed to block a subpoena concerning this investigation. He argued that it had a political purpose. The Supreme Court should again rule on a reopening of the case, according to the daily.

Another investigation, in civil proceedings, was initiated by New York State Attorney Letitia James. The question is whether the Trump Organization, the family conglomerate that sits in the Trump Tower, lied about the size of its assets to get loans and tax breaks.

Stormy Daniels investigation still threatens him

Funding for the 2016 campaign is also in the prosecutor’s sights Cyrus Vance. Actress and pornographic director Stormy Daniels received $ 130,000 from the billionaire’s campaign team in return for her silence. The actress claims to have had sex with the real estate mogul between 2006 and 2007, which Donald Trump has always denied. In this case, Michael Cohen, the former personal lawyer of Donald Trump, had admitted to having been at the head of this transfer. He was sentenced in February 2019 to three years in prison for various frauds and violation of electoral laws, due to this transfer.

In this file was mentioned an unnamed accomplice but presented as a “individual” who has “carried out a successful presidential campaign”. La playmate Karen McDougal had for her part received 150,000 dollars so that she does not evoke her sexual relations with Donald Trump, still in 2016.

Investigation into alleged collusion with Russia continues

When Donald Trump leaves the White House, he could be asked to explain his links with Russia in 2016. In April 2019, Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller had completed his report. Although no formal evidence of collusion between the US president and Russia had been found, the investigation was halted due to Donald Trump’s status. “If we were sure that the president did not commit a crime, we would have said so “, concluded the special prosecutor in May 2019. During his presidential mandate, Donald Trump had done everything to hinder the good progress of the investigation, even exposing himself to accusations of “obstruction of justice”.

Michael Cohen had also shared his “suspicion” between a possible collusion between his former employer and Russian representatives, during his hearing before the Supreme Court, in February 2019.

Ukraine investigation looms over his head

This is the case that could have led to the impeachment of Donald Trump. On July 25, 2019, the US president telephoned his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, to ask him “A favor”. During that same summer, the United States was to disburse about $ 380 million in military aid to Ukraine. The “favor” consisted of ensure that an investigation is possible into the actions in Ukraine of Joe Biden, White House representative in Kiev in 2014 and his son Hunter. The latter was on the Board of Directors of Burisma Holdings, a grouping of Ukrainian companies in the energy sector, when his father had asked the country to “reduce your dependence” towards Russia in natural gas.

Thanks to a vote in his favor in the predominantly Republican US Senate, Donald Trump escaped impeachment. Once he is out of business, proceedings could resume. This file is now in the hands of a prosecutor in Brooklyn, notes the New York Times (article in English). The latter, depending on the elements he has, could well open a new investigation against Donald Trump.