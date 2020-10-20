There is sharp shooting in the US election campaign. Donald Trump expresses a bold corona thesis and not only grapples with Joe Biden, but also with a party friend.

Two weeks before the US election 2020 * deliver themselves Donald Trump * and Joe Biden * a fierce long-distance duel.

deliver themselves a fierce long-distance duel. The incumbent US president puts forward a bold corona thesis and violently insults a party friend.

Competitor Biden scoffs at Trump because of a corona statement.

Carson City / Dunham – The bandages in US election campaign are traditionally hard, those of Donald Trump and Joe Biden This year, however, especially. The incumbent President * came out on Monday in Nevada * without a tip against his competitor – he called “Sleepy Joe”, another heated argument Nevertheless, he carried it to the next round.

US election 2020: Donald Trump now also in dispute with party friends – “We have some stupid people”

US Senator Ben Sasse, like Trump a Republican, had shot violently against his president in a public phone call. Sasse said that he “kiss dictators’ buttocks”, “flirt with racists”, “betray” allies, is self-absorbed and “obsessed with television” talking to voters scolded.

Condemned internal party quarrel Trump now sharp. “We have some stupid people“, He referred to the statements of Sasse,”we Republicans need to stick together better. ”

USA: Donald Trump counters Corona critic – “If I had listened to the scientists …”

Also for his Course during the corona pandemic is Donald Trump come under massive criticism, as shown in the polls. The United States is suffering badly from the spread of the virus The number of cases and deaths is dramatic. His seemingly carefree Dealing with the disease and the crisis vehemently defends Trump, who also threatens not to accept an election defeat.

“If I had listened completely to the scientists, we would now have a country that would be in a massive depression“, The millionaire explained his approach and laughed in the next sentence Competitor Bidenbecause this adapts to the Advice from scientists want to hold. The democratic candidate will be a “impose an inefficient lockdown“, Predicted Trump, should Joe Biden win the election. Unsurprisingly, Donald Trump also made the smoldering email affair about Joe Biden and his son Hunter a major topic.

Coronavirus: Biden mocks Donald Trump’s bold thesis – “gone mad”

The economic dangers of the Corona * pandemic seem far more in the focus of Donald Trump to be as it the humanitarian problems are. Last weekend, for example, he again put forward the bold thesis that United States are “over the mountain”.

.@JoeBiden in Durham, NC “The other night, Trump said at one of his rallies: ‘We have turned the corner [on the pandemic]'” “As my grandfather would say this guy’s gone around the bend if he thinks we turned the corner.” – Johnny Verhovek (@JTHVerhovek) October 18, 2020

Took this quote Joe Biden on Monday and scoffed at Trump. “As my grandfather would say, ‘This guy went insane’ when he thinks we’re over the hill.“The number of new infections has reached the highest level in months, Biden pointed out and scolded:”It’s getting worse, and he (Donald Trump, DR) continues to lie to us about the situation.” (moe) * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network.

