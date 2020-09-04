Donald Trump has called on his supporters to vote twice in the November election. Now several US states are accusing the president of encouraging a crime. Twitter is also taking action against the controversial statements.

Twitter has added warnings to US President Donald Trump’s call for illegal double voting in the presidential elections. The tweet violated guidelines to maintain the integrity of the election, the company said on Thursday. “Our goal is to prevent people from sharing double-voting advice that could be illegal,” it said.

The tweet could therefore only be distributed to a limited extent. A click on the warning led to the original. It is in the public interest that the tweet is still accessible, it said. Only about ten days ago, Twitter had a tweet from Trump about allegedly impending election fraud with a warning.

In his tweets on Thursday, Trump had encouraged postal voters to meet at the polling station on the day of the vote anyway to ensure that their own vote was counted correctly. In the event of a problem, the citizens should then vote again on site so that no vote is lost, he wrote.

Trump repeatedly criticizes postal voting without giving reasons as being particularly prone to fraud. On Wednesday he explicitly encouraged citizens in a TV interview to vote twice in order to test the resilience of the electoral system. However, this is illegal. Under US federal law, casting more than one vote in a presidential or congressional election could result in a fine of up to $ 10,000 and / or imprisonment for up to five years.

Facebook said in response to Trump’s interview that it violates “guidelines that prohibit election fraud and we will delete it unless it is distributed to correct the statements.”

“Voting twice is illegal”

Several US states also decidedly rejected Trump’s encouragement to vote twice as illegal. “It is illegal to vote twice, no matter who encourages you,” said a Michigan State statement. “The president’s idea is great for people who want to go to prison,” said Justice Minister Dana Nessel, a Democrat. The electoral authority in North Carolina also said: “It’s illegal to vote twice.” Similar statements came from electoral officials in California, Colorado and Arizona.

The North Carolina authority also warned citizens not to come to the polling stations on election day, contrary to the president’s appeal, to ensure that their own postal vote was counted correctly. “No need. In addition, it would lead to longer queues and a possible spread of the coronavirus. ”The US states are responsible for carrying out the election.