Stockholm: Greta Thunberg of Sweden, who raised her voice against climate change, has asked people to vote for Joe Biden in the US presidential election. Greta says that the outcome of the upcoming US election is important to fight climate change.

17-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg wrote in one of her tweets, “I never get involved in party politics. But the upcoming US elections are beyond all of this. From a climate perspective it is far away and many of you have other Candidates are supported. But, I mean… you know… unite and vote all Biden ”

Donald Trump has rejected Greta Thunberg’s talk

Let me tell you, Donald Trump has already rejected the warnings of climate change and Greta Thanberg. In December 2019, Thenberg was instructed by US President Donald Trump to control anger and watch old movies with friends. Which was discussed a lot on social media. Trump has given this advice to Greta via tweet. His tweet came when Greta was selected by Time magazine for ‘Person of the Year 2019’.

Trump said in his tweet, “This is bad. Greta, control your anger and then go see an old good movie with your friend. After that he wrote that cool Greta … cool.”

Greta is a climate activist. She had come to the Parliament for the first time to demonstrate against climate change alone in front of Sweden’s Parliament. At the United Nations Conference on Climate Change, Greta accused world leaders of betrayal by her statement titled “How Dare You (How Dare You)” for failing to control global warming. Greta suffers from Asperger’s syndrome related to autism.

