I.n one broadcast on Tuesday Fox News Interview has US President Donald Trump suggested again, He and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden should be tested for performance-enhancing substances ahead of the TV presidential election debates. Trump claimed that he noticed a difference in Biden’s demeanor between various Democratic debates. “He’s on some kind of performance upgrade, in my opinion,” said the US president without substantiating it.

On September 29, Trump and Biden will meet in the first of three pre-election TV debates in early November. If Biden is convincing, Trump would have a welcome excuse with his claim to discredit his challenger.

Nor was it the only allegation that Trump launched on Fox. In the first part of the interview on Monday, he accused Biden of “having no control over anything” and much more of “People in the dark shadow“To be controlled,” people you have never heard of “. Trump then referred again to supposedly “fully loaded aircraft” full of “rowdies in dark uniforms”.

“Trump did not have a stroke”

The White House, meanwhile, has rejected speculation about Donald Trump’s health after an unusual hospital visit from the president attracted attention got through a book. Trump’s personal physician Sean Conley said in a press release that he could confirm that Trump had not suffered a stroke or acute disorders of the cardiovascular system and had not been examined for it. He still assumes that Trump is fit enough for the presidency.

A New York Times reporter, Michael S. Schmidt, mentioned in his book, Donald Trump v. The United States “that Trump unexpectedly drove to a hospital on a Saturday last November. Vice President Mike Pence had also been made ready to temporarily take over the official business if Trump was to be put under general anesthesia, wrote Schmidt.

In the end, that was not necessary and the reason for the visit remained a mystery. Schmidt did not provide details on the source of the information and did not speculate about the reasons for Trump’s hospital visit.

Pence can’t remember

Trump wrote on Wednesday night on Twitter, Pence was never made ready to take over official duties. A few hours earlier, Pence had simply said on Fox News that he couldn’t remember anything like this happening.

Trump added in the tweet that he completed his annual health check-up during the “brief visit”. In November, however, after a two-hour visit to the hospital, he wrote that he had started the first phase of his annual check-up. And he visited the family of a young man who had been operated on.