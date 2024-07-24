Trumps Vizekandidat J.D. Vance etwa strahlt Jugendlichkeit aus, was Trump nicht mehr kann. Darüber hinaus aber wirkt Vance wie ein Verstärker ins eigene Lager. Er ist genauso radikal wie Trump, genauso scharf. Vance ist wenig geeignet, moderate republikanische Wähler und Wechselwähler anzuziehen – ein Zeichen, dass Trump davon ausgeht, seine Kernklientel werde ihn schon über die Zielmarke tragen.

Harris dürfte anders vorgehen. Hier ein Blick auf die Personen, die in Washington als wahrscheinliche Vizekandidaten kursieren.

Andy Beshear könnte J.D. Vance die Schau stehlen

Beshear wurde schon selbst als möglicher Ersatzkandidat für Joe Biden gehandelt. Als „running mate“ hätte er einen großen Vorteil: Er ist Gouverneur von Kentucky, einem tiefroten Staat. Bei den zurückliegenden beiden Präsidentenwahlen gewann Donald Trump, dort zuletzt mit 26 Prozentpunkten Vorsprung vor Biden. Auch Trumps Vizekandidat Vance hat familiäre Wurzeln in Kentucky, der Südstaat ist Ort zahlreicher glücklicher Kindheitserinnerungen in dessen autobiographischem Buch „Hillbilly Elegy“.

Beshear ist 46 Jahre alt, war zunächst Generalstaatsanwalt und seit 2019 Gouverneur von Kentucky – wie schon sein Vater vor ihm. Die Wahl gewann Beshear Junior zunächst nur knapp, mit weniger als einem halben Prozentpunkt Vorsprung vor dem republikanischen Amtsinhaber. Als Beshear sich vergangenes Jahr zur Wiederwahl stellte, siegte er mit bequemem Vorsprung vor dem von Trump unterstützten Republikaner.

Beshear in September 2020 during a press conference in Frankfort, the capital of the state of Kentucky dpa

During the coronavirus pandemic, Beshear has earned a reputation as a caregiver. His oft-repeated common-people phrase, “Y’all can’t be doing this,” about the many things that were not advisable or permitted during the pandemic, was even printed on T-shirts and caps. Beshear also struck the right note after tornadoes killed more than 70 state residents in 2021 and when, just over six months later, a once-in-a-millennium flood destroyed cities and claimed dozens more lives.

The Washington Post attests that Beshear has a “fascinating bipartisan appeal.” The Democrat has worked with Republicans on legislation, even though many of his projects have been blocked. Beshear has repeatedly emphasized his Christian faith and how it influences his politics. He has always tried to say as little as possible about Donald Trump, since many people in the mining regions of his homeland almost idolize him. Beshear will, of course, have to toughen his tone towards Trump if he is elected alongside Harris in the Election campaign pull.

Roy Cooper could fill the Biden vacancy

Roy Cooper is also governor of a state that went to Trump twice – four years ago, however, by only 1.3 percentage points. Barack Obama North Carolina in 2008 for the Democrats, and that was more of a lucky coincidence. However, the results in the state are often close. As a “running mate,” Roy Cooper could therefore capture Trump’s attention (and money) in a state where that was not actually planned.

Cooper is 67 years old and has known Harris for years. At her side, he could fill the void left by Biden: that of the older, white, not overly exciting man, with a lot of political experience – even if that is essentially in North Carolina limited. Many American citizens may be hearing about him for the first time. Cooper has been a member of his home state’s House of Representatives since the mid-1980s, and then served in the state Senate, most recently as majority leader. In 2000, Cooper was elected Attorney General and re-elected several times. He has been Governor of North Carolina since 2017.

Cooper in early July in Greensboro, North Carolina EPA

Although the result was extremely close at the time, Cooper won his re-election in November 2020 by four percentage points against his Republican challenger – while Biden lost to Trump at the same time. Since the governor in North Carolina is subject to term limits, he cannot be elected again.

Roy Cooper is considered a centrist. He presents himself as a fighter for the right to abortion, and he was at odds with the Republicans in his state, especially during the coronavirus pandemic. However, he was recently able to convince them to expand the Medicaid health care program to more recipients. Other initiatives failed due to Republican resistance in the House of Representatives. Nevertheless, Cooper enjoys high approval in North Carolina, not least because he brought many new jobs to the southern state and the economy there is booming.

Josh Shapiro is governor in the mother of all swing states

Josh Shapiro could be an important support in the battle for the swing states: Since 2023, he has been governor of Pennsylvania – a state that the Democrats absolutely have to win in November. After initially not saying a word about Kamala Harris after Biden’s withdrawal, he wrote on Platform X on Monday that he would do everything in his power to help her win. And: “The road to victory in November leads right through Pennsylvania.”

Shapiro has demonstrated that he can score points in the mother of all swing states. He was elected here three times: twice as attorney general, once as governor. In the 2022 election campaign, when he wanted to run for governor, he was able to hold the state against a Trumpist. Trump had supported Doug Mastriano at the time, a Christian nationalist who had spread conspiracy theories of the QAnon movement and was involved in the attempt at the end of 2020 to turn the presidential election in the state in favor of the then president.

Shapiro in June 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania AFP

Shapiro, on the other hand, as the then Attorney General of Pennsylvania, was one of the key players on the opposing side, ensuring that everything was above board in the capital, Harrisburg. He repeatedly attacked Trump sharply

Shapiro is considered a talent in his party. He is serious, eloquent, and people-oriented. However, he is not very well known in national politics. In addition, Shapiro is a devout Jew. The lawyer attended a Jewish high school. He describes himself as a Zionist and said after the Hamas massacre on October 7 that Pennsylvania stands on Israel’s side. He has repeatedly pointed out the growing anti-Semitism at pro-Palestinian demonstrations. This could be a problem for Harris, as Biden is leaving her a difficult legacy with his Israel policy. Many young voters, including Muslims, are threatening to turn away from the Democrats because of this.

Mark Kelly is a bit out of line

The 60-year-old senator from Arizona has not had a traditional political career, which sets him apart from the other possible running mate candidates. His life before politics is more reminiscent of Trump’s: extraordinary, a little tragic, not in line with what is often disparagingly referred to as the “political elite.” A career changer, in other words.

Kelly on Tuesday in Washington AFP

Kelly was initially a pilot in the Navy. Americans, however, know him better as one of the last astronauts to fly into space before the temporary end of American manned space travel. In 2006, he was on board the Discovery, the mission with which the United States resumed space travel after the loss of the Columbia. In 2011, Kelly launched into space for the last time on the Endeavour.

In the same year, Kelly’s wife – then-US House Representative Gabrielle Gifford, his second wife – was seriously injured in an assassination attempt. Six people were killed. Kelly subsequently advocated for stricter gun laws, a fact that made him an enemy of the powerful gun lobby and could deter Republican voters.

Nevertheless, Kelly is considered a moderate. He could be an important help to Harris in the swing state of Arizona, where Trump is currently leading in the polls. Kelly relies on a broad voter base, from young Latinos to white women in the suburbs. These votes were what brought Biden victory in Arizona in 2020 – after Trump won in 2016. Kelly’s disadvantage: Like Harris, he also comes from a state in the western United States.

And otherwise?