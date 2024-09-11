One of the key moments in the US presidential debate came when Donald Trump accused immigrants from Haiti of eating the dogs and cats of residents in Springfield, Ohio. The Republican denounced the dire conditions in America for which he blames President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for tolerating illegal mass immigration of criminal elements. In fact, the immigrants from Haiti are not eating pets; they are filling jobs, homes and church pews in a city with a shrinking population.
