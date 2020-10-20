E.The American Midwest is little reminiscent of East Germany, where politically disenchanted people give their voice to populists. Or to the Ruhr area, where coal and steel have long ceased to offer prosperity and the AfD’s slogans fall on fertile ground in abandoned parts of the city. Donald Trump also knew about the potential of the disappointed. And he used it. In his first election campaign, he promised “Jobs, Jobs, Jobs” and wanted to make Michigan the manufacturing center of the world again.

Four years later, the situation of many workers in the region has barely improved. In August 2019, a General Motors transmission factory in Warren, Michigan closed, and in March of the same year the Lordstown assembly plant in nearby Ohio closed. In other words, Trump did not deliver. Now the mood is changing.