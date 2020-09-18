The director of the FBI finds a Russian disinformation campaign against Trump challenger Biden. Moscow is trying to “vilify” the Democrats and sow “division and discord” in the US election campaign. On the subject of Antifa, he contradicts President Trump.

According to the US Federal Police in the sights of Russia: the presidential candidate of the Democrats, Joe Biden

R.According to the head of the US Federal Police FBI, Christopher Wray, ussland is again massively mixing in the USPresidential campaign a. It was specifically a question of “denigrating” President Donald Trump’s Democratic candidate, Joe Biden, Wray said in a hearing in the US Congress. Moscow is launching a continuous flow of misinformation.

In addition, what Moscow perceives as an anti-Russian establishment in the USA should be undermined. His main concern is that the “constant drum beat of misinformation” could shake Americans’ confidence in the outcome of the election, Wray said. “We are seeing very, very active efforts by the Russians to influence our 2020 elections,” Wray said. They also tried to sow “division and discord”.

FBI Director Christopher Wray Source: AP / John McDonnell

The FBI director’s testimony follows a warning from the US government’s National Counter-Espionage Center in early August. Accordingly, Russia, China and Iran are all trying to get into the am November 3rd to interfere with the scheduled choice. Several investigations by the US intelligence services have shown that Russia took action in favor of Trump in the 2016 presidential election.

Currently – unlike back then – no direct attacks on the election infrastructure have been detected, said the FBI director. The Russian government had always denied such allegations.

Different view than Trump on the issue of Antifa

The members of the House of Representatives Homeland Security Committee also questioned Wray intensively about the so-called Antifa movement. Trump portrays this in his election campaign as a central danger and driving force behind the riots in American cities. The Republicans asked questions to confirm this assessment; the Democrats questioned them.

Wray said that from the FBI’s point of view, Antifa was more of a movement than an organization – indirectly contradicting what the president said. The FBI has launched several investigations into “what we would call violent extremism,” he said. But: “It’s not a group or an organization. It’s a movement or an ideology. “

Ex-FBI boss Comey is to testify again before Congress

As it became known on Thursday, the former FBI boss James Comey is to testify again before the presidential election before the US Congress. Senate Judicial Committee chairman Lindsey Graham announced that Comey would be interviewed on Sept. 30. It should be about the investigation of the Federal Police into connections of the former election campaign team of President Trump to Russia.

Members of the Republican Party of the President accuse Comey of having been one-sidedly fixated on the Trump team during the investigation into the 2016 election campaign and of neglecting possible irregularities on the side of his then adversary Hillary Clinton. Comey will be “treated with respect” by the senators, but has to answer “tough questions”, said Republican Graham. He is a close ally of the president.

Comey was fired by Trump in May 2017. The President justified this at the time, among other things, with “this Russia thing”, ie the investigation into the alleged Russian interference in favor of Trump in the election campaign and the Moscow contacts of Trump’s campaign team.

Ex-FBI Director James Comey Source: AFP / ALEX EDELMAN

The investigation ended after Comey’s dismissal Special Counsel Robert Mueller accepted. In the course of his almost two-year investigation, Mueller did not find sufficient evidence of illegal secret agreements between Trump’s campaign team and Russia. However, he expressly did not exonerate the president from the suspicion of criminal obstruction of justice.

In December, the Department of Justice’s Inspector General then submitted a report that the FBI’s investigation into Russia was not politically motivated, contrary to what Trump claims. The FBI had reason to believe that Russia was interfering in the US election campaign in 2016. Nonetheless, there were misconduct by individual FBI employees in the course of the investigation.

Comey also caused a stir shortly before the 2016 presidential election. Twelve days before the polls, the then FBI chief announced the resumption of the investigation into Clinton for using private e-mail servers during her tenure as Secretary of State. He justified this with new evidence.

It is true that Comey said two days before the election that the new material did not result in any criminal behavior either – but Clinton later made him responsible for her election defeat.