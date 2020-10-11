A.At Orlando Airport, in the swing state of Florida, Donald Trump will reopen his tour of the country. A “Make America Great Again” rally is to take place there on Monday evening. Trump appeared in front of fans on the large south lawn of the White House on Saturday – for the first time since he had tested positive for Corona nine days earlier.

With the appearance, Trump provoked twice. He broke the unwritten rule of American politics that the White House does not hold election rallies. Most importantly, the president disregarded the basic health rules of his own government.

Many experts consider it dangerous to return to everyday life quickly after infection.