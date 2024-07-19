Home page politics

From: Marc Beyer

Press Split

Contact in Milwaukee: Alexander Dobrindt. © Dobrindt

Donald Trump wants to strengthen his role as a possible US president. His son Donald Junior could play a central role in this, according to CSU politician Alexander Dobrindt, who was present at the Republican Party convention.

The US Republican Party convention offers an opportunity to establish contact with a possible new US government. CSU regional group leader Alexander Dobrindt reports on his impressions.

In the past, such trips also served the purpose of getting inspiration from the US election campaign. Can we learn something from Trump’s Republicans?

This time it’s less about copying than about building contacts. We need to invest more in our relations with the USA. It’s pretty obvious that Donald Trump will be the next president. That will be a bigger challenge for us than most people in Germany and Europe believe.

What do you expect from future relations?

Trump’s first term in office was marked by coldness. Now there is a need to create a better climate and a new basis for cooperation.

Transatlantic relationship must be renewed

How good are your contacts?

The new administration is only just being formed. It is not yet clear who will be in it. But it is already clear that the transatlantic network is nowhere near as good as it was in the past. It needs to be renewed.

The party has subordinated itself to Trump. Many people here are talking about the ‘Trump movement’.

For you there is no doubt about Trump’s victory?

If the Democrats stick with Joe Biden, then no. I have seen the Republicans more united than ever before. All of their opponents within the party are expressing their support. The party has subordinated itself to Trump. Many people here are talking about the “Trump movement.”

Trump’s rivals join his side

How credible is it when bitter rivals like Nikki Haley and Ron de Santis appear so loyal?

Ron de Santis was very clear in his support. With Nikki Haley, you could tell that she was doing it with the handbrake on. There was a scene in which she said that despite all the differences, they agreed on the majority of issues. The director wasn’t paying attention for a moment and showed Donald Trump shaking his head slightly. You can certainly put a few question marks in support. But she wanted to send a signal to the party that she stands by Trump.

How radical do you expect a second Trump administration to be with regard to Europe?

I noticed different signals. JD Vance, the vice presidential candidate, is considered a hardliner. He made it very clear that American interests are the priority: economy, security, migration.

This also means security support only for partners in the world who are also prepared to make a strong commitment to their own security. I found the speech by Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr., who expressed similar criticism but was less accusatory in tone, to be more conciliatory. I believe that Trump Jr. will probably play a central role in foreign policy issues, more so than the future vice president.

Major challenges with regard to the Ukraine war

In the next few years, Germany seems set to reach the two percent target. Is that enough for Trump?

The mere percentage will no longer be enough. The question now is much more about whether Germany and Europe are able to defend themselves more effectively. It is also repeatedly made clear that Ukraine is primarily a European issue.

This is a false perception on the part of the Republicans, because of course US interests in Ukraine are also massively affected. Nevertheless, this Republican stance will pose major security challenges for us in Europe.

Are the Republicans actually afraid of Joe Biden’s withdrawal? Then they would lose a potentially easy opponent.

They are very confident of victory. Nevertheless, they are preparing for a possible change to Kamala Harris. She has already been massively attacked in many speeches.