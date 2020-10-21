Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has increased his lead to nine percentage points over his rival Donald Trump, who has refused virtual debate with him.

This is evidenced by the results of a survey conducted by the research service of Siena College commissioned by The New York Times, writes BNN Bloomberg.

It is reported that 50 percent of respondents spoke in favor of a Democrat, 41 percent in favor of a Republican. Biden has been ahead of Trump on several important policy issues: for example, Americans would prefer him to determine how to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, most of the respondents are ready to entrust the Democrat with the choice of the US Chief Justice.

TheNewYorkTimes notes that for the first time in a long time, Trump has lost the advantage in the economic sphere: votes on the level of support on this issue are approximately equally divided. At the same time, most of the people believe that it is Biden who can unite the country.

As a reminder, on October 14, polls showed that the Democratic candidate is 17 percentage points ahead of his rival. Then analysts explained this by the fact that over the past month the Republican Party has lagged far behind the Democrats. They associated this fact with the death of Chief Justice Ruth Ginsburg, the failed debate between Biden and Trump and the infection of the latter with the coronavirus.

Earlier, “FACTS” wrote that the main topic of debate between US Vice President Mike Pence and the candidate for Vice President of the Democratic Party Kamala Harris was the pandemic and the fight against it. However, it was not the candidates’ fiery speeches that drew the audience’s attention, but … the fly that landed on Pence’s head during one of his remarks about systemic racism and police reform. The insect did not budge even after he was silent.

A photo: globalnews.ca/

29

Read us on Telegram channel, Facebook

and Twitter