Trump out, Biden in the White House! For most Germans, that is the ideal result of the US presidential election on November 3rd. Many hope that a change of political power in Washington will bring about a change in economic direction. After Donald Trump’s national (istic) populism, Joe Biden will bring the USA back into the lap of a worldwide set of rules of international law and multilateralism. With Joe Biden, the power of justice will (again) take the place of the right of the mighty pursued by Donald Trump – so the Germans firmly expect.

Like the phoenix, a new architecture of global cooperation would arise from the rubble of a world disorder oscillating in Twitter staccato. It will enable Europe to have a say in the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and international climate agreements, in the World Trade (WTO) and World Health Organization (WHO) and the many sub-organizations of the United Nations on an equal footing with the giants USA and China, and to help shape the future. What a naive mistake!

also read

It is high time to get rid of the nostalgic illusion that with Joe Biden everything would be as it was before Donald Trump. The internal problems in the USA are so enormous that no US president can afford to change course back to the world economic order of the post-war period in the near future.

In view of the drama of the corona pandemic, Donald Trump, but also Joe Biden, would first and foremost provide their own population with vaccines and drugs, health services and everyday goods and secure jobs and income in the USA with national emergency measures. Foreign countries and the interests of other national economies will play little or no role in this.

Unifying the “Disunited States of America” will be top priority

More than ever, US policy will be geared to the short term of election cycles and not to the long-term positive prosperity effects of global free trade, cross-border freedom of movement for workers and international cooperation on major challenges such as climate change and environmental protection. Whoever will rule the White House for the next four years must be the top priority to heal the gaping wounds caused by Covid-19.

While deeper and deeper cracks in the community structure of the American immigration society have been showing for a long time, the coronavirus, its direct consequences and the indirect effects of combating it have continued to divide the multicultural US population. The polarization is not only evident in the economic areas. It affects the political sphere as well and increasingly threateningly.

also read Customs duties on Boeing machines

Unifying the Disunited States of America will have top priority. Everything else remains subordinate – regardless of who will win the US presidential election. The acute economic crisis is exacerbating tensions within the USA. As always, it hits those who are already worse off more than the wealthy, who have more options to react flexibly. Job loss and difficulties in finding new employment cause existential hardship for many households.

At the beginning of 2020, unemployment was still at an all-time low and there was full employment. Since then, the unemployment rate has doubled from three and a half percent in January and February to around eight percent in September. And as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts in its recently published economic outlook, unemployment will remain at a high level next year, namely at 7.3 percent on an annual average.

The main focus is on monetary policy

In view of the rapid economic crash and the dramatic collapse in employment, neither Trump nor Biden will be able to do without massive state aid for people, industries and regions in need. It goes without saying that national protective measures against external competition or subsidies to improve international competitiveness will also be a central instrument. “America First”, everything else after that – this doctrine will become the economic policy agenda for Trump or Biden either way dominate the next four years.

The preservation of existing economic structures and protectionist interventionism fit even better with the traditional toolbox of the more state-believing Democrats than the more market-oriented Republicans. During the presidency of Donald Trump, the Democrats publicly criticized the presidential trade conflict strategy with regard to China and the European Union (EU), but did not use all means to combat it in Congress, let alone bring it down.

also read

Joe Biden and his Democratic Party would put US economic policy in the service of national interests with more lenient terms than Donald Trump, but with just as tough – if not even harsher – measures.

The national focus also applies in particular to monetary policy. It is true that the dollar has depreciated around ten percent against the euro in the current year and seven percent since the beginning of May against the Chinese renminbi. But at an exchange rate of 1.18 dollars per euro, it remains expensive – measured against the real purchasing power parities, by far more than ten percent.

Trump ended the post-war world economic order – irrevocably

The still strong US dollar weakens the international competitiveness of American manufacturers not only in the world markets, but also in the domestic US domestic market. No US president will be able to negate this simple exchange rate logic in times of recession. He will not stand idly by and watch as other central banks manipulate the external value of their currencies – as has long been common practice. And just like the Chinese central bank has just done again by removing the reserve requirement for currency futures.

It is to be expected that in the coming term of office a US president will lead a national interest policy not only at the level of the trade in goods and punitive tariffs. Rather, and far more importantly, its economic policy will have to survive in a global devaluation race, which some also refer to as a currency war.

also read Digital competitiveness

Whoever sits in the White House after November 3 is not going to revert to the multilateralism of old days. Only the dividing line between national politics and nationalist polemics is likely to be different for Joe Biden than for Donald Trump. The difference compared to other countries should only be noticeable in the key, not the music itself.

Donald Trump ended the world economic order of the post-war era, irrevocably and irreversibly. Certainly not himself, but neither will his successor in office turn back the wheel. From a German point of view, it would be wise to face the facts and look for new ways off the beaten track.