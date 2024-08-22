CHICAGO. The January 6 attack on Capitol Hill was the dominant theme of the third night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. The testimonies of that day, images and references in the speeches of many of the speakers of that day arrived on the giant screens of the United Center and in the homes of Americans. Aiming to point the finger at Donald Trump, a threat to democracy. Nancy Pelosi in particular, at the time Speaker of the House, focused her brief speech on the January 6 riot.. He urged Americans not to forget “the parable of January 6” and how Democrats “saved democracy that day.”

Before the California congresswoman, who was greeted with a roar from the crowd, it was Bill Clinton’s turn – his 12th convention appearance – to address the Democratic people. The former president turned 78 on Monday and joked that he was “even younger than Donald Trump.” Clinton spoke for 28 minutes, more than double the timetable and sent the program into a tailspin.The president who governed from 1993 to 2001 often spoke off the cuff without following the teleprompter.

“If you vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, you will be proud for life,” the former president said, urging Democrats to be cautious in celebrating the outcome of the vote.. In fact, without making a direct reference, he evoked the 2016 elections, recalling that “we have seen more than one election slip away that we did not think we could lose. Let’s elect Kamala, president of joy”.

The image of the “joyous warrior,” as her husband Doug Emhoff called her, is emerging strongly in the Convention where the plan is to draw a clear line between the Kamala Harris-Tim Walz duo projected to work for the future of America and Trump and Vance who take the nation backwards with their recipes.



The first part of the evening was in fact dedicated to presenting and criticizing Project 2025the 900-page manual written by Heritage Foundation experts for an ultraconservative overhaul of the US state apparatus. Trump has said he has nothing to do with that program. Democrats, however, continue to say that it is a manual for his Administration.

Bill Clinton paid tribute to Biden by comparing his resignation from power to George Washington’s choice. Aligning with the strategy of irony, Clinton also hit Trump with some jokes and defining the contrast with Kamala Harris by saying that the vice president will take care of the people, while Trump only thinks about himself.

“Do we want to grow the economy from the bottom up, or do we want to spend the next four years talking about how big the crowds are at rallies? When Kamala Harris is president, my record for the president who spent the most time at McDonald’s will finally fall,” the former president said, calling the tycoon a “good actor.”

The Democrats fielded their heavyweights last night. The politicians of the new Democratic generation – from Wes Moore to Pete Buttigieg, from Josh Shapiro to Hakeem Jeffreis – but above all the stars of show business, culture and entertainment, on stage to launch the race of Kamala and Walz. But also again like Tuesday the repentant Republicans, like Geoff Duncan, of Georgia.

Stevie Wonder spoke and then sang Higher Ground, John Legend with Sheila AND. paid homage to Prince. And in prime time there was also Amanda Gorman, the young poet who performed at Biden’s inauguration in June 2021. She recited a new poem, “The Sacred Scene.” The surprise was the appearance of Oprah Winfrey, the 70-year-old TV star and writer, who literally sent the audience into raptures.. He made an explicit appeal to independent voters, and emphasized that Harris is the daughter of immigrants. He called on Democrats to stand united, because if united “the Republicans cannot conquer us.” «There are people who want us to see this country as ‘us versus them.’ There are people who want to scare us, who want to rule us, people who want us to believe that books are dangerous and assault rifles are safe, that there is a right way to worship and a wrong way to love, people who seek to divide and then conquer. But here’s the thing: When we stand together, we cannot be conquered,” said Oprah Winfrey adding: “It’s not that we’re that different from our neighbors. If a house burns down, we don’t ask what race the owner is. And if there’s a cat lady’s cat, we save that, too,” Winfrey added, joking about the words of JD Vance, who called childless women cat ladies.