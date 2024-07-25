Kamala Harris Thanks President Joe Biden and condemns the violence during protests against Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to the US Congress. Speaking this morning in Houston, Texas, before an audience of school unionists, the vice president of the United States of America acknowledged that “last night our president addressed the nation. And he showed once again what true leadership looks like.”

“Think and talk about his work,” Harris continued, “understanding what it means for what we do now and how it will impact the future. Think about our history, in the context of the importance of the work we do now and in the future. Over the past three and a half years and throughout his career, Joe has led with grace and strength, bold vision and deep compassion,” she said.

Harris then explained that “when unions are strong, America is strong. We want to ban assault weapons and they want to ban books. We are fighting for our most fundamental freedoms and to this room of leaders I say: ‘bring it on’.“. The crowd began chanting “Bring it on.” Harris continued: “We believe in our country. We believe in its promise of freedom… so we are in this fight. As we all know, each of us in our country faces a question: What kind of country do we want to live in?” she asked.

Condemns anti-Israel protests

“At Union Station in Washington – she then said referring to the pro-Gaza protests – we witnessed despicable actions by anti-patriotic demonstrators filled with dangerous hate speech”. “I condemn any individual association with the organization of brutal murderers like Hamas that is committed to destroying the state of Israel and killing Jews – continued the new Democratic candidate in pectore for the White House – The pro-Hamas graffiti and rhetoric are horrible and we must not tolerate them as a nation.”

“I condemn the burning of the American flag, a symbol of our highest ideals as a nation that represents the promise of America, and should never be desecrated,” the vice president continued. “I support the right to peaceful protest, but let’s be clear: anti-Semitism, hatred, and violence of any kind have no place in our nation,” she concluded.

Before Vice President Harris’ statement, The White House deputy spokesman also condemned the “shameful” protests erupted at Union Station as Netanyahu addressed Congress. “Identifying yourself with evil organizations like Hamas, burning the American flag or forcibly removing it is a disgrace,” Andrew Bates said. “Anti-Semitism and violence are never acceptable. Period. Every American has the right to protest peacefully, but unfortunately not all demonstrated peacefully today.”

The White House and Democratic officials’ condemnation of the anti-Israel protests comes after about half of Democrats, both congressmen and senators, boycotted the Israeli prime minister’s speech, which lashed out at those who for months in the United States have been protesting the way Israel is conducting the fight in Gaza, accusing them of siding with “the evil and murderers of Hamas,” calling them “shame” and labeling them “Iran’s useful idiots.”

Among the Democrats who boycotted Netanyahu’s speech was former Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who called his speech “by far the worst ever given by a foreign leader given the honor and privilege of addressing Congress.”

With Harris, Trump’s lead in key states narrows

Meanwhile, according to a survey by Emerson College Polling and The Hill, With Kamala Harris entering the race, Donald Trump’s lead in several key states is reducedThe former president only maintains a solid 5-point lead in Arizona (49 to 44%), while in Georgia and Pennsylvania it drops to 2 (48 to 46%), and in Michigan to one point (46 to 45%).

And in Wisconsin, where the Republican convention just ended and where Harris held her first rally as candidates, the two are tied, both at 7%. On the other hand, in every state except Arizona, the gap between the two is so small that pollsters are currently considering the duels to be neck and neck.

The numbers show that from Sunday to today, Harris’s entry into the field has changed the situation in key states: in a similar poll published at the beginning of the month, Trump had a 5-point advantage over Biden in Georgia, 4 in Wisconsin, 3 in Michigan and Pennsylvania. He then retreated everywhere, except in Arizona where the advantage went from 4 to 5 points.

With Harris, the Democratic ticket’s position at the national level has also improved significantly: according to an estimate of several polls conducted by The Hill and Decision Desk HQ, Trump was leading Harris by two points yesterday, 48 to 46%. This advantage is halved compared to the 47 to 43% recorded in the final stages of the Trump-Biden duel.

“Harris has recovered a portion of votes that were lost after the disaster of the June 27 debate, now her numbers reflect the support that Biden had last March” is the analysis of Spencer Kimball, executive director of Emerson College Polling, who underlines how the vice president is above all intercepting the support of young people.