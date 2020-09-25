Republican candidate Donald Trump has been found infected with the Corona virus about a month before the US presidential election. After this he has been quarantined for 14 days. His wife Melania has also received a corona virus test report positive. It is being told that Trump and Melania have been infected by a personal advisor to Trump who was Corona virus positive.Prior to the election, President Trump is seen trailing his rival Joe Biden in all the surveys conducted so far. In such a situation, a question is arising in America that what will happen if Trump withdraws his candidature after recovering from Corona? Chances are also being raised that his Republican Party should not ask him to return the election ticket. In such a situation, will the new candidate contest the election instead of Trump?

It is mentioned in the 25th amendment of the US Constitution

The 25th amendment to the US Constitution mentions how the vice president becomes the head of power when the president is incapable of performing his duties. It also describes what can be done in the event of the presidential candidate getting sick or withdrawing his papers.

Know the opinion of legal experts

According to New York University law professor Richard Piles, Trump’s corona-positive status has now passed over the Republican National Committee. In such a situation, the national political parties have full responsibility. Meaning the Republican and Democratic National Committee will now decide on it.

Decision will be made in the party’s emergency meeting

The Republican National Committee may call an emergency meeting in Trump’s case. Members of each state or region will vote on the new candidate. After this, it will be decided that the same candidate will contest the election that someone new will be fielded. If a new person will contest the elections, the parties will now have to name a new candidate in place of their old candidate on each state’s ballot.