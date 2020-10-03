Republican Party leaders are facing a political nightmare a few weeks before the election after President Donald Trump was found infected with Kovid-19 on Friday, as of yet on Trump’s strategy of undermining Corona virus infection. Were walking After the President was infected, the main topic of discussion has become epidemic while the people of the Republican Party were to discuss Trump’s Supreme Court-nominated personality, law enforcement or economy as premature voting has started in many states. .

It is felt that now the entire Republican Party is under the shadow of Corona virus. Party chairwoman Rona McDaniel and Utah Senator Mike Lee have been found infected. Republican Party member Glen Bolger said, “It’s challenging.

Presidential Democratic candidate Joe Biden in the US said that President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump being found infected with Kovid-19 is a “warning” of taking the Corona virus seriously. Biden urged people to wear masks, wash hands and maintain social distance.

“I wish the health and safety of America’s First Lady and President found infected with Kovid-19,” Biden said at an election rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan. My wife Jill and I pray to God to get well soon and completely. He said, “This is not a matter of politics. This is a warning to all of us that we have to take this virus seriously. It is not going to go away on its own. We have to do our work responsibly. Biden urged people to listen to experts, wear masks, wash hands and maintain social distance.

Hathras case: Rahul Gandhi condemns UP police, Priyanka said – UP government is morally corrupt

Donald Trump gets Corona positive, North Korean ruler Kim Jong Un gave this message