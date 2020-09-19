The war of words has intensified in the US for the presidential election in November. During Donald Trump’s election campaign, President Donald Trump called protesters associated with Black Lives Matter a group of thugs. Trump said that he had also downed a Mahatma Gandhi statue in Washington in a violent demonstration. Trump attacked his opponent, Joe Biden, and said that if he wins the election, Minnesota will remain as a refugee camp.Trump, addressing an election rally in Minisota, said, “You know, he targeted the statue of Abraham Lincoln.” When they targeted Lincoln’s statue, I said, wait a minute, this is the person and you are doing this, then they started targeting George Washington, Thomas Jefferson and all. Trump lost from the region to Minnesota in 2016 by 44 thousand votes.

Mischievous elements did not even leave the Gandhi statue

President Trump referred to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Washington, which was targeted during a nationwide protest by unknown mischievous elements. He said that he also had Gandhi. Gandhi wants only one thing, that is peace. right? We have peace, and his statue was dropped. We don’t like them. I don’t think they will realize what they are doing. Please tell that the statue of Gandhiji has been re-established by the Indian Embassy with the help of National Park Police and the US State Department.

These protesters are a group of thugs

He further said that I believe it was just a group of thugs. You want to know the truth. I believe it was a group of thugs. The President told the people present in this public meeting that he has signed an executive order which provides for 10 years of imprisonment for such mischievous elements. He said that no one even talks about the demolition of statues. The Indian embassy has restored the statue with the help of the National Park Police and the US State Department.

Demonstrations started after George Floyd’s death

Significantly, in Minneapolis on May 25, policeman Derek Chauvin dropped 46-year-old George Floyd on the ground with handcuffs and held his neck with a knee for about eight minutes, killing him. Violent protests began across the country after the video of the incident went viral. In this sequence, some incidents of sabotage, looting and arson also occurred in the whole country.