According to an intelligence report, there were no direct Russian attacks on the 2020 election. However, a “smear campaign” should discredit Joe Biden

Washington DC – Russia stood up for Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election. This is the conclusion reached by an intelligence report published by the office of intelligence coordinator Avril Haines on Tuesday. The interference was “approved and carried out” by Vladimir Putin and his government, it said. Although direct attacks on the election infrastructure did not take place, Moscow had “influenced the public perception of the candidates in the USA [wollen]“, It says in the report. For this, Russian agents probably spoke specifically to confidants in Trump’s environment.

Donald Trump’s confidante should support the Russian campaign

The report explains Russia’s attempt to influence the 2020 US election. Russia relied on its secret service, state media, internet trolls and allies in Ukraine in its campaign, it said. Moscow’s goal: to discredit Trump competitor Joe Biden and thus secure Trump’s re-election. To this end, Russian agents had approached Trump’s confidants. They should start investigations into Biden’s corruption allegations in order to undermine the credibility of the Democratic presidential candidate.

The New York Times brings Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani into play, who in the past repeatedly voiced corruption allegations against Joe Biden’s family. As the intelligence report reveals, one of Moscow’s main strategies was to accuse Biden and his family of corruption in connection with Ukraine.

Joe Biden’s election victory was “detrimental to Russian interests”

The intelligence report accuses Russia of “undermining trust in the US electoral system and increasing the social divisions among the people of America”. Although direct attacks on the electoral infrastructure, as in the 2016 votes, did not take place, the disinformation campaign was intended to secure Trump’s re-election. The Russian government considered Biden’s election victory “detrimental to Russian interests,” the report said.

US presidential election 2020: Iran is also said to have tried to influence the votes

As the intelligence report shows, not only Russia is said to have interfered in the 2020 US presidential election. Iran also tried to influence the vote. However, Tehran’s goals were contrary to Russia’s attempts at meddling. Iran was concerned with reducing the chances of Trump’s re-election and increasing the division in American society. Tehran did not attack the electoral infrastructure directly. (jjf / dpa)